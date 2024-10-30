hiSky - In-vehicle satellite solution.

hiSky Announces Participation in BMW Innovation Incubation Booth at CIIE 2024

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- hiSky to Showcase its Latest Satellite Solution for the Connected Cars Ecosystem at CIIE 2024

hiSky, a global leader in satellite-based communication solutions, is excited to announce its been invited to participate in the upcoming BMW Group Tech Office APAC Booth in Innovation & Incubation Zone during the China International Import Expo (CIIE) 2024 in Shanghai. The event, taking place from November 5th to 10th, will showcase hiSky’s latest solution in the connected car ecosystem, aligning with the industry’s future direction toward seamless, resilient communication networks for automobiles.

hiSky’s satellite IoT solutions are driving the connected car revolution, ensuring that "no connection is not an option" in future vehicles. Through its advanced satellite communication network, hiSky aims to address the growing demand for continuous connectivity, especially as the automotive industry transitions toward Levels 4 and 5 autonomous driving. These advancements will depend on mid-to-high bandwidth networks capable of real-time data transfer across the globe.

Three Pillars of Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) for the Automotive Industry

hiSky will highlight the vital collaboration between OEMs, satellite constellations, and terminal manufacturers—the three core pillars of NTN for the automotive industry. This cooperative framework ensures seamless integration between in-vehicle communication technologies and satellite networks, guaranteeing uninterrupted data flow for connected vehicles, no matter where they operate.

“We are thrilled to participate in BMW Group’s Innovation Incubation booth at CIIE,” said Ayelet Schneider, VP Marketing at hiSky, “This platform provides an incredible opportunity to showcase how satellite communication complements terrestrial networks and delivers essential solutions for the connected car landscape. Our collaboration with key industry players like BMW Group will help redefine the future of mobility, providing the reliability required for autonomous driving.”

About hiSky

Founded in 2015, hiSky specializes in satellite IoT and communication solutions, offering scalable services to meet the growing demands of global mobility and connected cars. hiSky's solutions are currently integrated with leading OEMs and tested across multiple platforms, establishing its position as a key enabler in the NTN ecosystem.

About CIIE and BMW Group’s Innovation Incubation Zone

The China International Import Expo (CIIE) serves as a key platform for global innovators and businesses to showcase their latest advancements. BMW Group Tech Office APAC Booth in Innovation & Incubation Zone brings global startups from different tech fields like AI, NTN, cyber security etc. to show case the brand’s vision for the future.

For more information, visit www.hiskysat.com or join us at CIIE 2024 to explore the future of connected mobility.

