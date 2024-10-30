Submit Release
Nominate an outstanding secondary teacher for a Presidential award for math and science

Nominations are now being accepted for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST).

The prestigious PAEMST awards are the highest honors bestowed by the United States government specifically for outstanding achievements in science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM) and/or computer science teaching.

Administrators, fellow teachers, parents, students or members of the general public are invited to nominate exceptional Iowa STEM educators who are currently teaching grades 7-12 for this award year. Teachers may also apply directly to the PAEMST award program.

Presidential awardees receive a certificate signed by the President of the United States and a trip to Washington, D.C., to attend a series of recognition events and professional development opportunities. They are also awarded a $10,000 prize from the National Science Foundation and will have an opportunity to join a network of award-winning teachers from across the country. The National Science Foundation administers PAEMST on behalf of The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

The nomination deadline for outstanding secondary teachers is Jan. 8, 2025, and applications are due from teachers by Feb. 6, 2025. Elementary teachers will have an opportunity for nominations and applications in a future cycle.

For more information on PAEMST, contact Iowa Department of Education science consultant Christopher Like at chris.like@iowa.gov or mathematics consultant April Pforts at april.pforts@iowa.gov

