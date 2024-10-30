Deputy Minister David Mahlobo encourages collaboration between DWS and University of South Africa on issues of water quality

Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister, David Mahlobo hailed a partnership between the Department of Water and Sanitation and the College of Science, Engineering and Technology (CSET) at the University of South Africa (Unisa), to enhance the provision of clean and safe drinking water in the country. He met with the university’s Principal and vice-Chancellor, Professor Puleng LenkaBula at the Unisa Science Campus in Florida, Johannesburg, on 28 October 2024.

Unisa’s institute for Nanotechnology and Water Sustainability (iNanoWS) is a strategic research niche at Unisa’s CSET and it addresses the current and emerging issues related to water quality and water scarcity.

Deputy Minister Mahlobo encouraged Unisa to use its voice and expertise to collaborate with the Department to solve South Africa’s water challenges and to assist municipalities through its use of technology such as the Nano Technology, to bring sustainable solutions to the country’s shortcomings, particularly on issues of water quality.

“As the Department of Water and Sanitation, we are already using technology to analyse water quality at municipalities through the Blue and Green Drop programme. Therefore, Unisa can also make a remarkable contribution to resolve water quality issues through its research and technology. The collaboration with Unisa will also strengthen municipalities to ensure safe and drinkable water is supplied to communities. Our weakness is in municipalities, but I believe with the partnerships like this, water quality in the country will be improved”, said Deputy Minister Mahlobo.

Deputy Minister Mahlobo highlighted the Department’s Learning Academy under the Directorate of Career Management, which offers bursaries for full-time pre and postgraduate studies to students who pursue water and sanitation fields. Following their graduation, the students join the Department as graduate trainees and are exposed to the workplace in order to register professionally with respective institutions.

He said that the academy is the Department’s vehicle to respond to specific scarce and technical skill-related issues that are affecting the Department of Water and Sanitation and the entire water sector.

“We further call on Unisa that through our partnership, we should strive to produce more graduates that will bring their knowledge to the Department. Unisa is the best institution in water research and innovation, and it can produce leaders in water and sanitation field”, he added.

Deputy Minister Mahlobo reiterated the significance of the partnership which will improve the lives of South Africans, as far as water provision if concerned.

“Our partnership will be instrumental in building a country we all yearn for. We are here to join hands and to partner with you to improve the lives of our people”, he said.

Deputy Minister Mahlobo was taken on a tour at the University’s iNanoWS, to observe its innovative ways of Research in Water sustainability, especially through the implementation of water treatment strategies and technologies that involve the work on Nanotechnology.

