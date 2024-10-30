Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa visits Beitbridge Border Post to promote road safety, 31 Oct

As part of the October Transport Month Campaign, the Deputy Minister of Transport, Mr. Mkhuleko Hlengwa will visit the Beitbridge Border Post in Musina to lead the Cross-Alive Road Safety Campaign on Thursday, 31 October 2024.

The Cross-Alive Road Safety Campaign is a flagship road safety initiative of the Cross-Border Road Transport Agency (C-BRTA). Its main objective is to promote road safety along major corridors which lead to various border posts that link South Africa with neighbouring countries to ensure that passengers and goods are transported in a safe manner across borders.

The C-BRTA has partnered with Government Departments and Entities such as the Limpopo Department of Community Safety and Liaison, Border Management Authority (BMA), South African Revenue Service (SARS) Customs Unit, South African Police Service (SAPS), South African National Defence Force (SANDF), Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), Road Accident Fund (RAF), Musina Local Municipality as well as other law enforcement agencies to promote safe transportation of passengers and goods along the N1 Corridor that leads to the port of entry.

Deputy Minister Hlengwa will also conduct a walk about of the Beitbridge Border Post with the purpose to highlight the role of cross-border road transportation in the economy as well as to assess operations at the Port of Entry.

The details of the event are as follows;

Date: 31 October 2024

Time: 09h30

Venue: Musina Traffic Control Centre (TCC)

