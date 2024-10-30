Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,608 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,315 in the last 365 days.

Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa visits Beitbridge Border Post to promote road safety, 31 Oct

As part of the October Transport Month Campaign, the Deputy Minister of Transport, Mr. Mkhuleko Hlengwa will visit the Beitbridge Border Post in Musina to lead the Cross-Alive Road Safety Campaign on Thursday, 31 October 2024.

The Cross-Alive Road Safety Campaign is a flagship road safety initiative of the Cross-Border Road Transport Agency (C-BRTA). Its main objective is to promote road safety along major corridors which lead to various border posts that link South Africa with neighbouring countries to ensure that passengers and goods are transported in a safe manner across borders.

The C-BRTA has partnered with  Government Departments and Entities such as the Limpopo Department of Community Safety and Liaison, Border Management Authority (BMA), South African Revenue Service (SARS) Customs Unit, South African Police Service (SAPS), South African National Defence Force (SANDF), Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), Road Accident Fund (RAF), Musina Local Municipality  as well as other law enforcement agencies to promote safe transportation of passengers and goods along the N1 Corridor that leads to the port of entry.

Deputy Minister Hlengwa will also conduct a walk about of the Beitbridge Border Post with the purpose to highlight the role of cross-border road transportation in the economy as well as to  assess operations at the Port of Entry.  

The details of the event are as follows;
Date: 31 October 2024
Time: 09h30 
Venue: Musina Traffic Control Centre (TCC)

For confirmations please contact:
Ms Ivy Masale 
Cell: MasaleI@dot.gov.za 
Cell: 076 780 8790

Kago Ramoroka 
Cell: 083 308 0987
E-mail: Kago.ramoroka@cbrta.co.za

Media Contact:
Mr. Collen Msibi
National Spokesperson
Cell: 066 476 9015
 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa visits Beitbridge Border Post to promote road safety, 31 Oct

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more