The American Heart Association Backs Innovative 'Earn-and-Learn' Life Hub App for Economic Mobility and Health Equity

Innovative social enterprise, Electus Global Education, gains backing of The Association's Social Impact Fund to scale hybrid EdTech-FinTech app Life Hub

Life Hub empowers kids with ‘Happy-Life Skills,’ and with the backing of the American Heart Association, we can expand our reach, scaling our transformative technology where it’s needed most.” — Anna Grace Du Noyer, Chief Social Impact Officer, Electus Global Education

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Electus Global Education Co., Inc., (Electus) the Tampa-based social enterprise behind the Life Hub —a hybrid EdTech and FinTech platform—has secured pivotal support from the American Heart Association (the Association) Social Impact Fund. This funding will enable Electus to expand its groundbreaking financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and career readiness education technologies to equip children with essential life skills, fostering economic resilience and transforming futures in U.S. communities, with a special focus on Orlando, Florida.Life Hub is a web and mobile app designed to meet the distinct needs of diverse communities by empowering youth with financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and career readiness education—coined ‘Happy-Life Skills’—within an accessible learning ecosystem. With flexible, scalable learning pathways tailored to local community needs, this social enterprise aims to dismantle systemic barriers to economic mobility, promote health equity, and foster long-term economic resilience for underserved communitiesAt the core of Life Hub is its “earn-and-learn’” model, transforming passive learning into active skill-building, with hands-on money management.Partnered with schools, micro schools, and youth organizations across the US—with plans to scale operations using the funds from the Association—Life Hub learners engage in micro-learning modules on a wide range of topics meeting a national standard of education.With over 1,500 educator-created Edu-Jobs available—and more added weekly—learners build long-term knowledge and hands-on money management skills. Through their Life Hub Debit Card and earnings dashboard, they practice real-time financial decision-making, laying the foundation for lasting financial capability. Electus Education ’s support from the Association highlights the direct link between financial literacy and long-term health outcomes. Research underscores that stronger financial knowledge leads to better healthcare decisions, such as increased preventive care, including cardiovascular check-ups, which significantly lower long-term heart health risks.Orlando, Florida—a key focus area of this effort—faces significant economic disparities, with 23% of residents classified as unbanked or underbanked, further limiting their access to financial services and exacerbating inequality.42% of Orlando employers report challenges in finding skilled workers for higher-paying jobs, perpetuating poverty and limiting career mobility. These issues also lead to poorer health outcomes and restricted access to essential services like healthcare. To address these challenges, Life Hub also provides in-app, area-specific micro-credentials—digital badges and courses building key skill sets based on local industry needs, particularly in underrepresented fields like STEM.The multilingual, culturally relevant modules engage youth, equipping them with skills aligned with local employer demands."We are proud to accelerate Electus' innovation and growth in EdTech through Life Hub—empowering young people with skills, knowledge, and tools that democratize economic resilience to address critical social drivers of health. The support from American Heart Association Ventures’ Social Impact Fund will help amplify Electus' reach, creating pathways toward healthier and more prosperous futures. I am particularly excited to witness the ripple effects of this effort in driving meaningful, systemic change, beginning in Orlando." —Lisa Suennen, Managing Partner, American Heart Association Ventures, American Heart Association."We are incredibly honored to receive support from the American Heart Association’s Social Impact Fund. By teaching financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and career readiness, we’re creating pathways to health, happiness, and self-sufficiency. This support allows us to scale and reach underserved communities like Orlando, where these skills are critically needed. Together, we aim to empower a generation that’s not only financially savvy but also capable of building stronger, healthier communities." —Anna Grace Du Noyer, CIPR, Chief Social Impact, Strategic Partnerships and Communications Officer, Electus Global Education Co., Inc."This support allows us to strategically invest in our platform's growth and scalability, ensuring operational efficiency and long-term sustainability. The financial backing from the American Heart Association strengthens our ability to enhance our technology, explore new revenue streams, and create lasting value for both our users and partners." —Patricia Kampmann, CEO, Electus Global Education Co., Inc.ENDAbout Electus Global Education and Life HubElectus Global Education is the social enterprise behind Life Hub. Its mission is to promote social upward mobility by providing educational equality and financial empowerment to children, regardless of socioeconomic status. Electus aligns its work with six United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), focusing on poverty reduction, quality education, decent work, and reducing inequalities. Electus aims to shape future generations by integrating financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and career readiness education into children’s daily lives through engaging, real-world applications.Life Hub Infiniti AI.Expanding its impact further, Electus Global Education’s Life Hub app is set to launch its suite of proprietary artificial intelligence tools, Infiniti AI, that provide custom data analytics and reporting for nonprofits, schools, districts, and youth organizations. The advanced analytics will allow partners to track learner progress, deep-dive into community impact, and adapt programming to better meet the needs of local communities and identify grant funding opportunities. This data-driven approach is set to further enhance the measurable outcomes of the Association’s funding, fostering tangible improvements in both education and health.

