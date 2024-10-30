DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury with Lara has launched an elite high society events club, the Lara Luxury Club, strictly limited to a very intimate number of inner-circle founder members, to become one of the most sought-after and highly coveted commodities in the whole of Dubai.

Lara Tabet is a distinguished TV Presenter, Luxury Brand Ambassador, Business Developer and Philanthropist, based in Dubai. Being one of the leading TV presenters in the region, Lara has conducted over 7,000 interviews with VIPs, including global leaders and celebrities. Lara manages Luxury with Lara, a renowned marque with over 400,000 followers, representing prestigious brands and top fashion designers worldwide. Lara sits on the boards of several Arab and Middle East fashion councils and is actively involved with charitable organizations, such as the UNHCR, the Emirates Red Crescent, amongst other foundations in the region.

Membership Benefits

For those who qualify for membership, the Lara Luxury Club will provide exclusive access to:

• Personal invitations direct from Lara to select high society events

• Privileged invites to glamorous, high-end product launches

• Special invitations to select sporting events

• One Ticket each year to the Lara Luxury Club ‘Annual Grand Brand Ball’

• An Annual Luxury Gift Hamper, stocked with premier brand commodities, personally chosen by Lara herself

• Exclusive A-list art exhibitions

• Regular chic prize draws & blind boxes

• Monthly select, ground-floor investment opportunities from Lara’s inner circle

• Top Brand rare item collections

• Incomparable discounts and sample sales

• Promote your brand to fellow members

• Model castings and networking

• Film & Television appearance opportunities

Exclusive Opportunity:

• Membership is represented by a limited edition of exquisite NFTs

• Each NFT represents membership of the exclusive Lara Luxury Club

• Launch price to be announced (make sure to register, to be first informed)

• Ultra-exclusive premium numbers available on a first-come basis

• NFTs to be listed on Opensea

• Club Custodial Wallet Service available (whereby the club can store your NFT) *

* NFT holders need not be tech-savvy. Members can choose the option to custody your club membership NFT in your own wallet, or they can choose for it to be held in a Club Custodial Wallet. The Origination Team will provide white-glove assistance and guidance to those who may require support.

For the select few who are chosen to join the Club, entry to membership is a one-off cost.

• Memberships can be sold/transferred at any time

• Whilst membership is held, the above utility benefits apply

Fraternity at the exclusive Lara Luxury Club is effectively risk-free: you purchase access, but you can sell at any time and reclaim your funds.

Invaluable Additional Benefits

Restricting the membership collection to a finite number of pieces, despite Lara’s substantial following of hundreds of thousands, guarantees high demand. This limited availability is likely to drive significant appreciation in value once these items are introduced to the open market.

Membership entitles each holder to one ticket each year to the exclusive Lara Luxury Club Annual Grand Brand Ball. Members can invite one non-member guest, who can purchase a ticket. Each event will feature a charity auction, a raffle and a single ground-floor investment opportunity presentation.

The Annual Luxury Gift Hamper will be personally distributed to NFT holders at the Ball. This high-end-brand ‘goodie bag’ will inevitably become the most coveted possession in all of Dubai society, containing physical luxuries, opportunities, experiences, invitations & access passes that money simply cannot buy.

Presented to members will be select, exclusive investment opportunities, at ground-floor stages, and A-list art collections, that otherwise would not be available to the retail public.

The club was launched on October 22nd 2024 at the Waldorf Astoria, The Palm.

Founder Membership launch price to be announced.

Be first in the queue to be further informed.

Lara very much looks forward to personally welcoming you to the club.

Legal Disclaimer:

