Feeling the momentum for climate action in Southeast Asia and beyond

Steps forward with existing solutions

The event highlighted numerous existing solutions, technologies and practices to tackle the climate crisis. Renewable energy, for instance, is now the cheapest form of electricity﻿ in many regions globally. In land use and agriculture, low-carbon practices, like “climate-smart” agriculture, offer triple benefits﻿ : reduced emissions, increased productivity and enhanced resilience. Urban areas are poised for growth in electric mobility﻿ , which would improve air quality and public health﻿ , while untapped energy efficiency potential﻿ exists in the building and industrial sectors.

However, technological solutions are not politically neutral and are embedded within socio-economic contexts. Vulnerable communities and local stakeholders, such as farmers and Indigenous communities, are often excluded from decisions about solutions – a gap that raises issues of climate justice and effective climate action. Effective climate action incorporates the needs, knowledge and visions of a range of stakeholders, often drawing on local, traditional knowledge﻿ . Indeed, roundtable participants called for an “all-hands-on-deck” approach that expands climate knowledge sharing beyond academic lecture halls and engineering labs.

This people-centred approach should be coupled with awareness-raising among all stakeholders – not only about climate resilient solutions but also on how to implement and scale them successfully. Informational campaigns, supported by peer-to-peer learning networks﻿ and capacity building initiatives, would empower local champions﻿ to spread knowledge about new low-carbon technologies and practices, generating stronger ownership and buy-in from all stakeholders.

Finance as a key ingredient

Participants emphasized that climate finance flows in Southeast Asia have been insufficient to transition high-carbon economies to low-carbon societies. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), investment needs are enormous, with annual estimates reaching USD 1.1 trillion﻿ over the next decade to align with net-zero ambitions in the region.

While challenging, this financial requirement also presents opportunities to create jobs through building low-emissions infrastructure or learning about and adopting more sustainable practices. For example, in the energy sector, each dollar invested could save USD 3–7 dollars﻿ in avoided climate damage and health impacts from air pollution﻿ , according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

The region could take various steps to attract these investments, such as reducing capital expenditure costs for innovative solutions and creating new climate finance instruments like green bonds, blended finance instruments and targeted loans for small and medium-size enterprises (SMEs), which are the backbone﻿ of ASEAN economies.

The private sector has a pivotal role in enhancing regional climate resilience, as governments alone cannot cover the costs. However, it is essential that the low-carbon transition serves the public good. In the past, companies were largely free to emit as they wished, and new technologies like artificial intelligence have high energy demands﻿ . Appropriate regulatory frameworks and a robust carbon pricing system could incentivize private sector investment in climate action.

Alongside effective policy and financing frameworks, research is critical for strengthening climate resilience in Asia. Researchers, academics and knowledge providers must continue offering rigorous, evidence-based insights to guide climate action, especially in sectors like agriculture﻿﻿, land management﻿ and nature-based solutions﻿ , where more detailed data on biophysical impacts, economic benefits and carbon-saving potentials are needed.

First steps, not the final word

While discussions at the workshop offered hope for change, they also underscored the challenges of transitioning to a low-carbon society. Populist resistance to stringent climate measures, as seen in European policymaking﻿ , could also arise in Southeast Asia. Therefore, climate action must involve broad, inclusive dialogues, expanded decision-making spaces, and systemic reforms that are both bold and fair.

Climate action is not a short-term effort but a continuous journey. Although initial steps may be the hardest﻿ , progress is already visible. Emissions are decreasing in Europe﻿ , and China is on track to peak emissions﻿ before 2030. Nearly every Southeast Asian country has adopted net-zero targets﻿ .

Now is the time to accelerate and drive the transformations necessary for a sustainable, low-carbon future.