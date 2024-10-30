Forest IQ receives Global Good Award

The Global Good Awards﻿ reward businesses, NGOs, charities and social enterprises of all shapes and sizes around the world, which are blazing the trail for purpose-driven sustainability and ethical leadership. They recognize leaders who are achieving practical, real-world impact that is both scalable and replicable – and who have inspiring stories to tell.

Founded in 2015 by Karen Sutton, the Global Good Awards is leading the awards sector by walking the talk across all areas of sustainability and being something of a disruptor in the overall events industry space.