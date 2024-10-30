Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,589 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,567 in the last 365 days.

Forest IQ receives Global Good Award

The Global Good Awards﻿ reward businesses, NGOs, charities and social enterprises of all shapes and sizes around the world, which are blazing the trail for purpose-driven sustainability and ethical leadership. They recognize leaders who are achieving practical, real-world impact that is both scalable and replicable – and who have inspiring stories to tell.

Founded in 2015 by Karen Sutton, the Global Good Awards is leading the awards sector by walking the talk across all areas of sustainability and being something of a disruptor in the overall events industry space.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Forest IQ receives Global Good Award

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more