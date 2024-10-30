Results of transport, storage & communications survey 2023

MACAU, October 30 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that there were 3,073 establishments operating in the Transport, Storage & Communications Sector in 2023, a decrease of 220 year-on-year; meanwhile, total number of persons engaged went up by 2,100 to 21,079. Receipts and expenditure of the sector amounted to MOP27.43 billion and MOP21.8 billion respectively, up by 62.9% and 43.7% year-on-year. Gross Surplus totalled MOP5.62 billion, an uplift of 237% year-on-year. Gross Value Added that measures the sectoral contribution to the economy surged by 77.1% year-on-year to MOP10.9 billion.

Establishments engaged in the Transport & Storage Sector decreased by 214 year-on-year to 3,044 in 2023. Number of persons engaged went up by 2,170 to 18,785 as some establishments hired new staff in response to an increase in business. Following the gradual resumption of global economy and social activities, receipts of the sector soared by 112.9% year-on-year to MOP20.41 billion. Receipts from Passenger Transport Services (MOP7.51 billion) and Cargo Transport Services (MOP3.26 billion) jumped by 184.4% and 49.3% year-on-year respectively. Besides, receipts from Services of Travel Agencies & Management Services (MOP5.4 billion) leapt by 172.9% year-on-year. Expenditure of the sector swelled by 68.4% year-on-year to MOP17.07 billion, of which Operating Expenses, Compensation of Employees and Purchase of Goods & Services and Commissions hiked by 65.1%, 23.3% and 236.2% respectively. The sector recorded a Gross Surplus of MOP3.39 billion as against their deficit in 2022. Gross Value Added totalled MOP7.67 billion, up by 166.3% year-on-year.

Analysed by industry, the major transport industries fared better in 2023 compared to 2022, underpinned by the rise in the demand for transport services in society. Receipts of Land Transport (MOP5.92 billion) went up by 47.5% year-on-year, of which receipts of the establishments operating Urban Mass Passenger Transport and those of Taxis & Similar Establishments expanded by 14.5% and 103.9% respectively; besides, receipts of the establishments engaged in Road Cargo Transport recorded an upsurge of 75.7% owing to the popularity of takeaway delivery service. Receipts of Supporting & Auxiliary Transport Activities (MOP8.5 billion) leapt by 118.2% year-on-year; receipts of travel agencies shot up by 214.3% and those of establishments operating in Storage Services rose by 7.7%. Meanwhile, receipts of establishments engaged in parcel collection services went down by 1.7% year-on-year, which resulted from a fall in local demand amid the normalisation of travelling. On the other hand, receipts of Air Transport (MOP4.84 billion) and Sea Transport (MOP1.15 billion) soared by over 200% year-on-year.

Gross Surplus of Land Transport (MOP1.38 billion) and Supporting & Auxiliary Transport Activities (MOP1.27 billion) rocketed by 498.9% and 6,483.2% year-on-year respectively. Air Transport and Sea Transport registered Gross Surplus of MOP607 million and MOP132 million respectively in 2023, representing a turnaround from their deficits in recent years.

Establishments operating in the Communications Sector decreased by 6 year-on-year to 29 in 2023, whereas number of persons engaged went down by 70 to 2,294. Receipts of the sector (MOP7.02 billion) dropped by 3.2% year-on-year, dragged down by a slump in the sales of telecommunications equipment. Expenditure (MOP4.74 billion) fell by 5.9% year-on-year, due to a drop of 8.8% in Purchase of Goods & Services and Commissions; besides, Operating Expenses and Compensation of Employees fell by 1.5% and 1.8% respectively. Gross Surplus (MOP2.23 billion) and Gross Value Added (MOP3.23 billion) of the sector dipped by 1.2% and 1.4% year-on-year respectively.