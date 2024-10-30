ADB Commits to Strengthening Disaster Resilience in New Action Plan

MANILA, PHILIPPINES (30 October 2024) — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has strengthened its disaster resilience commitment in Asia and the Pacific in a new action plan.

The Disaster Risk Management Action Plan 2024–2030 outlines ADB's commitment to supporting its developing member countries (DMCs) in reversing the rising toll of losses from natural hazards in the region and facing the various challenges posed by climate change. It will guide the integration of disaster risk management components into ADB’s operations, project design, and funding decisions.

“Disasters pose significant threats to sustainable development in Asia and the Pacific, which is the most disaster-prone region in the world,” said ADB Vice-President for Sectors and Themes Fatima Yasmin. “During my visits to our DMCs, I have seen the high toll disasters place on economies and on the livelihoods of millions of vulnerable people. Our new action plan will assist countries to strengthen climate and disaster resilience, protect lives and livelihoods, and foster sustainable economic growth.”

The action plan highlights the importance of embedding disaster risk reduction measures into development planning and sector projects to help minimize vulnerabilities. Key components of the action plan include improving disaster risk analytics and risk-responsive development planning and budget allocations; increasing investments in disaster risk reduction, disaster risk financing, and sector-based early warning systems; and promoting resilient and effective post-disaster recovery frameworks, regulations, and practices to build back better.

ADB will work closely with DMCs to improve disaster risk management policies. The action plan encourages partnerships with governments, nongovernmental organizations, and the private sector to share knowledge, resources, and best practices in disaster risk management.

The action plan’s implementation is aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the Sendai Framework for Action on Disaster Risk Reduction, and the Paris Agreement.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 69 members—49 from the region.