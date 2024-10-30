Goldrify by Vittawat Archanainant Wins Bronze in A' Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Award

Goldrify

Innovative Chandelier Design Inspired by Thai Culture and Beliefs Recognized with Prestigious International Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, one of the world's most respected and recognized design competitions, has announced Goldrify by Vittawat Archanainant as a Bronze Winner in the Lighting Products and Fixtures Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the innovative and culturally significant design of the Goldrify chandelier within the highly competitive lighting industry.Goldrify's unique design resonates with the evolving trends and needs of the lighting industry, particularly in the context of Asian markets. By seamlessly blending cultural beliefs, personalization, and modern aesthetics, Goldrify offers a fresh perspective on chandelier design that aligns with the diverse preferences of today's consumers while advancing industry standards through its innovative approach.What sets Goldrify apart is its ability to transform subjective beliefs into a tangible, personalized lighting experience. The chandelier's design draws inspiration from the Thai Buddhist tradition of gold leaf gilding, allowing users to customize the arrangement of handcrafted, gold leaf-shaped glass pieces according to their lucky numbers. This results in a one-of-a-kind, never-repeating pattern that reflects the owner's individual beliefs and aspirations while creating a visually stunning and emotionally resonant centerpiece.The Bronze A' Design Award for Goldrify serves as a testament to Vittawat Archanainant's commitment to pushing the boundaries of chandelier design in Southeast Asia. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects that further explore the intersection of cultural heritage, personal values, and contemporary design, ultimately contributing to the advancement of the lighting industry in the region and beyond.Goldrify was designed by Vittawat Archanainant, with Niti Potitatkul serving as the project manager.About Vittawat ArchanainantVittawat Archanainant is a visionary designer from Thailand who aims to redefine the boundaries of chandelier and decorative object design in Southeast Asia. With a focus on balancing aesthetics, emotional connection, and individual preferences, Vittawat Archanainant creates designs that harmonize with the surrounding space while offering a delicate perspective on perception.About AndwhitestudioAndwhitestudio, founded in 2020, is dedicated to creating innovative collections of decorative objects, including chandeliers, lighting, and installations. The studio's mission is to interpret decorative elements in a modern, implicative, and adaptive way, with plans to publish their collections in 2024.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes lighting designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, practicality, and potential to positively influence industry standards. Winning designs are acknowledged for their professional execution, thoughtful development, and innovative use of materials and technology. The award highlights the designer's ability to effectively combine form and function, offering solutions that enhance people's lives and well-being. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, lighting industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensuring that only the most deserving designs receive this prestigious recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing exceptional designs across all industries since 2008. Now in its 16th year, the competition welcomes entries from visionary designers, inventive agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands worldwide. By participating in the A' Lighting Products and Projects Design Award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and contribute to the advancement of the lighting industry. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to create a better world through the power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop superior products and projects that positively impact society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://lighting-awards.com

