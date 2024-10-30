Boutiques Singapore Presents a Spectacular Festive Shopping Experience at The Gifting Edition 2024

Boutiques Singapore Late Morning Romi Beauty

One of Southeast Asia’s most anticipated design-led events — is excited to announce the return of its latest edition.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boutiques Singapore is back with The Gifting Edition 2024, which is set to delight visitors from 22 to 24 November at the F1 Pit Building. The highly anticipated year-end edition promises a unique shopping experience with over 300 brands, offering thoughtful and curated gifts just in time for the festive season. Visitors can immerse themselves in a vibrant showcase of style, innovation, while supporting local designers and social initiatives.

In line with its commitment to fostering local talent, Boutiques Singapore is excited to announce a brand new partnership with the DesignSingapore Council (Dsg) to spotlight local design talent at The Gifting Edition. As part of this exciting collaboration, several Singapore-based designers, including names like Studio Kallang and Studio Gin&G, have been carefully shortlisted to showcase their innovative work at the fair. The new initiative also hopes to make local designers more accessible and approachable to a wider audience, even to those who may not be familiar with the local design scene.

This year’s edition of Boutiques Singapore brings together an exciting mix of 300 thoughtfully curated brands with over 200 exclusive launches, offering everything from fashion and home décor to artisanal food and thoughtful products for parents and kids. Visitors can look forward to returning local brands and designers like Good Addition, RE:ERTH, Late Morning and The Novel Encounter, as well as exciting brands new to Singapore such as Indonesian brand Gelap Ruang Jiwa, and Grecian swim and resort wear brand KIÓHNE. An expanded F&B zone spread across two rooms also promises an array of delights, from refreshing drinks, artisanal pastries, and Halal-certified goodies.

Since its inception in 2002, Boutiques Singapore has remained dedicated to strengthen its community ties, and this year’s Gifting Edition is no different. This year, charity organisations such as ART:DIS, BABES and Sew Can We will be participating, with sponsored booths that offer goods like ceramic wares and handcrafted journals, and where visitors can get a closer look at the meaningful work they do while supporting their causes. Additionally, BOOKS BEYOND BORDERS, the independent bookstore that puts 5% of all sales towards scholarships for girls in rural Nepal, will also be setting up a special book drop-off point for shoppers. Shoppers who donate at least 5 books will also enjoy $5 off their next purchase at the booth.

This edition, Boutiques Singapore is making the shopping experience even more exciting and inclusive with expanded amenities and new spaces and experiences that cater to a wider audience.

Families will appreciate the newly expanded nursing room which offers a larger space for parents to tend to their little ones in comfort. A new lounge area complete with a beer bar and cosy seating will also welcome beer aficionados, giving them a place to kick back and relax while enjoying drinks from vendors like The 1925 Brewing Co, boundbywine, and Mamashop Inc. A new series of immersive wellness experiences from Soma Haus also invites guests to discover workshops that range from a Deep Sleep Workshop to Sound Bath Meditation. All proceeds will go towards their sliding scale programme and community clinic, which seeks to make its programmes more accessible to all.

Meanwhile, art lovers will appreciate the dedicated exhibition from OuterEdit showcasing their new book, The Pocket-Sized Festival, along with the bevy of home brands joining this edition, including renowned names like Carl Hansen & Son, Grafunkt, and AA Furniture.

As part of Boutique Fairs’ new collaboration with Dsg at The Gifting Edition 2024, several homegrown designers – including names like Studio Kallang and Studio Gin&G – will be showcasing their innovative work, offering a unique glimpse into the creativity and craftsmanship emerging from Singapore’s design scene in a special exhibition space. The brands were curated to showcase a blend of craftsmanship, design vision, and the use of sustainable materials.

Apart from providing a large platform for local designers to showcase their works, Boutiques Singapore also creates a welcoming and accessible space for a wide range of visitors, including those who may not typically attend specialised art or design events. This helps to introduce designers to a wider audience, who may be more comfortable to start conversations in a more relaxed atmosphere, encouraging meaningful connections and a greater appreciation and understanding of local art.

Also at the event is a dedicated booth for the Vogue Foundation, which will feature two exemplary local designers: Ask & Embla, which specialises in alternative jewellery inspired by Norse mythology, and Closet Children, which produces handmade wearable art inspired by dystopian fantasy. Previously, Boutique Fairs piloted a design exhibition with local industrial designer Karyn Lim at the Spring Summer 2024 Edition as part of its ongoing efforts to connect artists with visitors, laying the groundwork for its current collaboration with Dsg.

Boutiques Showcase Grant aims to recognise and promote original, high-quality work that pushes the boundaries of creativity and innovation. Through this grant, Boutique Fairs hopes to cultivate a new wave of creative talent that not only excels in their craft but also contributes to the evolution of design in bold and transformative ways. This year, Boutiques Singapore is thrilled to announce three new recipients — all of which are homegrown or locally-based brands — of the Boutiques Showcase Grant: rymh studios, kūpaa, and Webeings.

rymh studios is a menswear label that aims to fill the gap between formal and casual wardrobes, combining clean, minimal aesthetics with contemporary silhouettes, while design company kūpaa seeks to create premium home essentials that are safe, and is most known for its premium, food-grade reusable products. Finally, Webeings is a fashion house that transforms textile and plastic waste from Bali into sculptural purses and hats.

Recipients of the grant will enjoy a fast track into Singapore’s largest independent shopping event, providing them with the opportunity to interact with shoppers, where they can share more about their brand. They will also receive a dedicated physical space at a subsidised rate for up to two editions of Boutiques Singapore.

