Disrupt-X Deploys Facilitrol-X with Al-Futtaim Technologies for Smarter Facility Management Operations

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disrupt-X, a leader in integrated technology solutions, announces the successful go-live of its Facility Management platform, Facilitrol-X, with Al-Futtaim Technologies – UAE, a leading system integrator and part of the Al-Futtaim Group. This move signifies a major advancement in Al-Futtaim Technologies' facility management operations by utilising advanced IoT technology to streamline asset management and predictive maintenance.

Facilitrol-X is an advanced platform focusing on predictive maintenance and asset management. It utilizes IoT technologies and a comprehensive CAFM/CMMS module. It delivers real-time insights and analytics, enabling facility managers to anticipate maintenance needs and prevent equipment downtime. The platform boosts operational efficiency, reduces costs, and extends the lifespan of critical assets. With its user-friendly interface and mobile accessibility, Facilitrol-X equips facility teams with the essential tools for effective resource management, ensuring optimal performance across all assets.

Al-Futtaim Technologies, with its extensive experience as a system integrator, brings its expertise in deploying advanced technologies across diverse sectors. Their partnership with Disrupt-X ensures that the Facilitrol-X platform is seamlessly integrated into client infrastructures, offering regional businesses an innovative solution to improve their facility management operations.

Asim Sajwani, CEO of Disrupt-X, stated: “Al-Futtaim Technologies, leveraging their industry expertise in facility management, is the ideal partner to showcase the full potential of Facilitrol-X. Their commitment to innovation and technology-driven solutions is aligned with our vision to help businesses achieve operational efficiency and maximise ROI. We’re excited to collaborate with their forward-thinking team to showcase how our platform can revolutionise facility management and deliver real, measurable outcomes for their clients.”

Razi Hamada, the General Manager of Al-Futtaim Technologies, stated: “At Al-Futtaim Technologies, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in facility management through technological innovation. Our collaboration with Disrupt-X to implement Facilitrol-X is a significant milestone in enhancing our operations and service delivery. This advanced platform streamlines our asset management and maintenance processes and empowers our team with real-time analytics and predictive capabilities, ensuring that we are always ahead of the curve. We are excited to demonstrate how integrating such sophisticated technologies can substantially improve efficiency and reduce costs while offering our clients the highest standards of operational excellence."

The partnership was officially signed at Gitex Global 2024 in Dubai on October 16, 2024, highlighting the growing importance of technology-driven solutions in facility management. Al-Futtaim Technologies’ decision to go live with Facilitrol-X, an IoT-enabled facility management platform, positions them to leverage advanced IoT innovations for better outcomes across their operations. In addition to improving their internal efficiencies, Al-Futtaim can offer this platform to their clients, providing them with access to real-time data, predictive maintenance, and optimised asset performance, enhancing their facility management processes and driving significant cost savings.

Disrupt-X, founded in 2018, is a leading tech company based in Dubai. Disrupt-X has established itself as a pioneering force in both the Internet of Things (IoT) and facility management through its premier platform, ALEF. They specialise in engineering versatile solutions that cater to a diverse array of industry verticals. At the forefront of their technological innovation is the ALEF Platform, which includes Mobile Applications designed to streamline operations by automating processes and optimising efficiency. The platform also incorporates a digital twin for data visualisation, allowing users to gain real-time insights and make data-driven decisions with enhanced clarity. Building on its established portfolio, Disrupt-X has integrated a LoRaWAN® Network Server into its offerings, further enhancing its commitment to delivering comprehensive IoT and facility management solutions.

Please visit: www.disrupt-x.io

Al-Futtaim Contracting is a fully integrated, end-to-end specialist division of Al-Futtaim Real Estate offering an unmatched suite of solutions, products and services within the construction, engineering and systems integration industries across the region.

Established more than 50 years ago, AFC operates in the Real Estate sector in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Qatar and encompasses four verticals; AF Construction, AF Engineering, AF Technologies and AF Facilities Management.

AFC provides a broad range of products and services within its four verticals, including building products, scaffolding and access solutions, MEP, fire life safety, elevators and escalators, energy management, facilities management, technology infrastructure and digital transformation.

Business solutions provided under AF Technologies include networking, IP telephony, infrastructure, contact centre, business applications, ELV systems, professional audio-visual solutions and managed services.

Products, services and solutions in all four verticals are supported by comprehensive after-sales care including project management, installation, testing, commissioning and after-sales maintenance contracts.

The company partners with world-renowned brands including TOTO, Hitachi, Toshiba, Panasonic, LG, Microsoft and Cisco, and many more, to maintain the highest of international standards.

Find more information https://alfuttaimcontracting.com

