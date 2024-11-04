General Data Protection Regulation Services Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The general data protection regulation (GDPR) services market is experiencing significant growth, projected to expand from $1.98 billion in 2023 to $2.44 billion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.1%. This growth is driven by increasing concerns over data privacy and security breaches, globalization, and cross-border data transfers. Additionally, the ongoing digitization of business processes highlights the necessity for standardized data protection regulations. High-profile data breaches have also drawn regulatory attention, further emphasizing the importance of GDPR compliance among organizations.

The general data protection regulation (GDPR) services market is anticipated to see robust growth, projected to reach $5.7 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.7%. This anticipated growth is driven by several factors, including an evolving regulatory landscape and stricter enforcement measures. Additionally, the continued rise of data-driven technologies and an increasing emphasis on individual privacy rights are key contributors. The growing adoption of cloud computing and data analytics, along with the widespread use of mobile phones, further underscore the need for organizations to ensure compliance with GDPR and protect personal data.

The rising number of cyberattacks is expected to significantly boost the growth of the general data protection regulation (GDPR) services market. Cyberattacks involve unauthorized attempts to access computer systems or networks, often aiming to cause harm or steal sensitive information. These attacks can compromise individuals' and organizations' financial accounts and expose critical data. GDPR services play a vital role in this context by providing secure mechanisms to protect sensitive data from unauthorized access, theft, or exposure. As organizations increasingly prioritize data privacy and compliance, the demand for GDPR services is likely to escalate, contributing to the market's growth.

Key players in the market include International Business Machines Corporation, Veritas Technologies LLC, Amazon Web Services Inc., Microsoft Corporation., Micro Focus International plc, Absolute Software Corporation, Capgemini SE, Informatica Inc., Iron Mountain Incorporated, Mimecast Services Limited, Oracle Corporation., Proofpoint Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Varonis Systems Inc., Talend Inc., Trustwave Holdings Inc., Dun & Bradstreet Inc., Broadcom Inc., Protegrity Inc., OneTrust LLC, TrustArc Inc., SurfShark Ltd., Data Protection Agency, General Data Protection Regulation Associates, Symphony Technologies Pvt. Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Accenture Plc, Baker & McKenzie International, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Ernst & Young Global Limited, Klynveld Peat Marwick Goerdeler., Novartis International AG, PricewaterhouseCoopers., SAP SA

Major companies in the general data protection regulation (GDPR) services market are increasingly focused on forming strategic partnerships to drive revenue growth. These partnerships allow companies to enhance their compliance solutions and broaden their market reach, contributing to a more robust data protection ecosystem. By collaborating with other firms, GDPR service providers can leverage shared expertise and resources, improve service offerings, and ensure comprehensive compliance with evolving regulations. This strategy not only helps in addressing diverse client needs but also strengthens their competitive position in the rapidly growing GDPR services market.

1) By Type of Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud

2) By Offering: Data Management, Data Discovery and Mapping, Data Governance, API Management

3) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

4) By End User: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Retail and Consumer Goods, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Other End-user Industries

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The General Data Protection Regulation Services Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

General Data Protection Regulation Services Market Definition

General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is a regulatory framework that sets standards for the collection and processing of personal data from individuals residing in the European Union (EU). It aims to create a cohesive set of data protection laws across all EU member states, ensuring uniformity and enhancing individual privacy rights. GDPR establishes guidelines for how organizations must handle personal data, including obtaining consent, providing transparency, and ensuring data security. This regulation significantly impacts how businesses operate, compelling them to adopt stricter data management practices to comply with these standards.

General Data Protection Regulation Services Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global general data protection regulation services market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The General Data Protection Regulation Services Global Market Report 2024 provides insights on general data protection regulation services market size, drivers and trends, major players and growth across geographies.

