ADBI Learning Program on Competency Assessment for Public Officials and Developing Demand-Oriented Capacity Building System—Lessons from the Republic of Korea

Time of Event

14:00–15:30 Tokyo time

Summary

There is a growing recognition that effective and accountable public services are essential for achieving sustainable development goals and fostering economic growth. Major developing member countries, such as India and Indonesia, which recently chaired the G20, have announced undertaking significant governance reforms. A key focus is on building the capacity of public officials to manage complex policies and improve public service delivery. Recognizing the success of the Republic of Korea's advanced competency-based assessment systems and capacity-building practices, this online workshop addresses the demand for tailored approaches to enhance public sector performance.

The online workshop will focus on sharing key insights from the Republic of Korea’s advanced competency-based assessment frameworks and successful capacity-building practices. By presenting these best practices, the session aims to provide practical strategies that public officials in India and Indonesia can adapt to their specific needs. Participants will learn about effective training approaches and how to develop demand-oriented capacity-building programs that align with their administrative contexts.

The session will also facilitate interactive discussions, allowing attendees to explore how the Republic of Korea’s experiences can be applied to improve governance and public service delivery in their countries. The goal is to empower public officials with actionable knowledge and tools that can enhance their capabilities and responsiveness in addressing contemporary policy challenges. Ultimately, this webinar seeks to foster a culture of continuous improvement within the public sector, contributing to better governance and advancing sustainable development goals in India and Indonesia.

Objectives
  • Present key lessons from the Republic of Korea’s competency-based assessment frameworks and capacity-building systems, offering actionable insights for public officials in India and Indonesia.
  • Demonstrate practical strategies for developing demand-oriented capacity-building programs tailored to the specific needs and administrative contexts of India and Indonesia.
  • Facilitate an interactive discussion to explore how the Republic of Korea’s experiences can be adapted to improve governance and public service delivery in India and Indonesia.
Target Participants
  • Government officials and policymakers
  • Stakeholders from relevant industries and civil society organizations
  • Speakers and experts from academia
Partners
  • Korea Institute of Public Administration
  • Seoul National University of Science and Technology

