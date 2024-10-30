Replicating ADB Projects from the People's Republic of China

Transcript

Projects in the PRC offer rich potential for learning and replication—both domestically and abroad.

Echoes of Success assembles five case studies in demonstration and replication of ADB-financed projects in the PRC.

The five projects span diverse sectors—from nature conservation, green finance, water management, and energy efficiency, to road safety.

Jiangsu Yancheng Biodiversity Protection Project restored nature reserves, and strengthened wetland protection and habitat management.

The project’s insights in nurturing coexistence of rare species and humans have been applied to other wetlands, and inspired ADB’s Regional Flyway Initiative.

Shandong Green Development Fund Project is a funding mechanism that mobilizes investment for climate projects and the environment.

It has stimulated similar green finance initiatives in Southeast Asia, Central, and West Asia.

Shaanxi Mountain Road Safety Demonstration Project is ADB’s first standalone road safety project.

It adopts international road safety inspection, impact assessment, and design.

The road safety program has been replicated in the PRC and Mongolia and won a global award from the International Road Federation.

Shaanxi Accelerated Energy Efficiency and Environment Improvement Financing Project channeled funding to small and medium-scale clean energy investments in energy efficiency and emission reduction.

The project’s pollution reduction, renewable energy heating, energy conservation technologies were replicated in two cities in Henan province.

Wuhan Urban Environmental Improvement Project integrated sludge treatment and disposal systems, rehabilitated lakes, and strengthened water management.

Lessons from the project design and implementation were applied to ADB projects in Huangshi and Huainan.

Successful replication of projects requires active knowledge exchange, strong government support, and official recognition.

ADB and the PRC will continue to promote regional and global development by sharing best practices and lessons in the PRC with other developing countries.