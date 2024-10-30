Submit Release
Indiana Hospital Association names new president 

The Indiana Hospital Association Oct. 29 announced Scott Tittle as its new president. Tittle is a former managing director of VIUM Capital, a long-term care and senior housing lending firm. Prior to that, he was executive director of the National Center for Assisted Living and president of the Indiana Health Care Association/Indiana Center for Assisted Living. Tittle follows former IHA president Brian Tabor, who stepped down in the spring.

