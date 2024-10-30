Indiana Hospital Association names new president 

The Indiana Hospital Association Oct. 29 announced Scott Tittle as its new president. Tittle is a former managing director of VIUM Capital, a long-term care and senior housing lending firm. Prior to that, he was executive director of the National Center for Assisted Living and president of the Indiana Health Care Association/Indiana Center for Assisted Living. Tittle follows former IHA president Brian Tabor, who stepped down in the spring.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.