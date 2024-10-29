FEMA is Hiring Locally for Hurricanes Helene and Milton Recovery Efforts

If you were in the path of hurricanes Helene or Milton, you may be wondering how to help your community rebuild. The long road to recovery ahead might feel overwhelming, but you can play an important role in the process. FEMA Local Hiring gives you the opportunity to take action and to help build your community back stronger.

What is a FEMA Local Hire?

Local Hire employees are local residents affected by a disaster who are hired by FEMA to help with their community’s recovery. This expedited hiring process helps to quickly grow the FEMA workforce while ensuring local representation. Local Hire employees are hired into 120-day appointments and may be extended based on the needs of the disaster.

Why is local hiring important?

Residents know their communities best. By hiring local we help keep the community’s perspectives and needs the center of recovery efforts.

Has this program been implemented before?

This program has been successfully implemented after many disasters. Last year, when Typhoon Mawar brought devastation to Guam, FEMA hired more than 50 residents to assist with recovery efforts.

Logistics Specialist Dylan Cabe was one of these hires. He had been inspired by his mother’s stories of traveling across the country as a former FEMA reservist.

“We’re taught from a young age that giving back to our communities is a tradition of the ancient people,” he said. “Now, in a position to help with the island’s recovery, I feel like I’m upholding that tradition.”

Cabe was able to bring with him an understanding of the local culture, which helped FEMA better meet the needs of Guam residents.

Where do I find opportunities?

The best way to check for opportunities is to visit USAJobs, type keywords “local hire” and enter your state to find positions local to you. As new opportunities become available, they will be added to the site.

Some current opportunities specific to your area can be found using the following links.

You can sign up to receive USAJOBs email notifications for similar jobs.

What types of positions are available?

A wide range of skill sets are needed for successful disaster recovery. Our employees have come from numerous backgrounds many have worked as teachers, lawyers, community volunteers and for nonprofit organizations. Specific jobs depend on mission needs but can include specialists in Community Outreach, Finance, Geospatial Information, Environmental Floodplains and more.

What do I need to do to apply?

Here are some steps you’ll need to take when applying to work at FEMA:

Create a USAJOBS account. Add required documents to the account. This can include forms such as transcripts Write your resume. The best way to do this is by using the USAJOBS online Resume Builder to ensure you have provided the essential information. If you choose to use your own resume, it must contain the following information organized by experience/position: Job title.

Name of employer.

Start and end dates of each period of employment (from MM/DD/YY to MM/DD/YY). Federal experience/positions must also include the occupational series, grade level, and dates in which you held each grade level.

Detailed description of duties performed accomplishments and related skills.

Hours worked per week (part-time employment will be prorated in crediting experience).

Learn more about how to update your resume by registering to attend a FEMA Resume Writing Workshop | FEMA.gov

What else do I need to know about working for FEMA?

You can find hiring information, recruitment events and more on Careers at FEMA | FEMA.gov. You can visit the community liaison blog post to learn about other opportunities available to help communities affected by hurricanes Helene and Milton.