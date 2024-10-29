FEMA is Hiring Community Liaisons in North Carolina

FEMA is hiring Community Liaisons to support local communities affected by Tropical Storm Helene in North Carolina. FEMA Community Liaisons will work with storm-affected communities and serve as a community link between FEMA, state and federal partners.

“Hurricane Helene was an unprecedented incident that requires an unprecedented response and recovery,” said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. “I have learned from past recoveries across the nation and know that they work best when the community doesn’t just have a seat at the table, but they have a leading role in the recovery process. We will be hiring Community Liaisons, who will work alongside us at FEMA to make sure that local voices and local considerations are part of this recovery.”

FEMA Community Liaisons will work with other FEMA staff to support communities in navigating federal programs, identifying and reporting potential barriers and gaps in recover needs, and determining the best approaches to meet those needs.

These positions are for the Cadre of On-Call Response/Recovery Employees (CORE). CORE employees are full-time employees hired to directly support response and recovery efforts related to disasters. These positions will be hired into temporary two-year, excepted service appointments, which may be renewed based on workload, fundings and supervisory approval. Benefits include health insurance, vacation time, sick leave and up to 11 paid annual holidays.

Applications are being accepted online. Visit the Community Liaison job post to apply. Additional FEMA positions can be found on USAJobs.gov. Information about FEMA hiring can be found on FEMA.gov/careers.