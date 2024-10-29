Department of the Navy Launches Initiatives in Support of National Disability Employment Awareness Month

In line with this year’s NDEAM theme, “Access to Good Jobs for All,” the DON has developed an array of targeted initiatives aimed at raising awareness about the importance of disability inclusion in the workplace and promoting available opportunities for IWD. The DON’s own theme is “Your Abilities. Our Mission. One Team.”

"National Disability Employment Awareness Month is an important opportunity for us to celebrate the talents and skills that individuals with disabilities bring to our workforce," said Robert Hogue, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs and DON IWD Champions Council Chair. "Our campaign reflects our commitment to harnessing the individual talent and value of our people, regardless of disability, ensuring equal opportunity to contribute meaningfully to our mission."

This is part the DON’s ongoing efforts to foster an inclusive and supportive environment that values the contributions of all individuals, including those with disabilities. Demonstrating this commitment, the DON established an IWD Champions Council, which is a collection of Senior Executive leaders taking actionable steps to target recruitment of IWD and promoting a more accessible work environment with accommodations in place necessary for successful employment.

For more information on this initiative, please visit https://www.secnav.navy.mil/navalciviliancareers/Pages/Individuals-with-Disabilities.aspx and youtube.com/@NavalCivilianCareers to view more material showcasing the stories and contributions of DON civilian employees with disabilities, highlighting their critical roles in supporting the mission of the Navy and Marine Corps