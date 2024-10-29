Chief of Naval Operations, Master Chief Petty Officer of Navy Visit Gulf Coast to Engage with Warfighters

Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Lisa Franchetti and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) James Honea traveled to the Gulf Coast, Oct. 24-25, to engage with active and reserve Sailors and Navy civilians serving in America’s Warfighting Navy.

This visit underscores the CNO and MCPON's commitment to warfighting, warfighters and the foundation that supports them.

“Our greatest strength in our Navy is our people,” said Franchetti. “We can have great technology, great platforms, and all the best equipment around the world, but without our amazing people to operate it, we can’t go anywhere or do anything.”

At Naval Support Activity (NSA) Panama City, Franchetti and Honea had the opportunity to visit Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Panama City Division to observe the latest advancements in integrating robotic and autonomous systems in littoral operations and hold discussions with experts in the field about how their work advances one of the Project 33 targets outlined in CNO’s Navigation Plan for America’s Warfighting Navy: “Operationalize robotic and autonomous systems: Move proven systems into the hands of the warfighters.”

“Our Sailors assigned in the area possess the education and skills that undoubtedly improve our readiness and enhance our warfighting advantage,” said Honea.

The CNO expressed her appreciation for the innovative work being done.

"I am inspired by the remarkable technological advancements and the dedication of our Sailors and civilians. The Gulf Coast is home to some of the Navy's most innovative and talented individuals, and it was an honor to witness their achievements firsthand,” said Franchetti. “Our investments in unmanned warfare technologies are critical to maintaining our maritime superiority and ensuring the safety and security of our Nation."

The leaders also visited the Naval Diving and Salvage Training Center, which trains military divers from all branches. The center includes diving simulation facilities that can reach depths of 300 feet, along with an aquatics training facility that features the second-largest pool in the U.S.

CNO and MCPON continued their visit at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola engaging with students and staff at Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station. This interaction provided an invaluable opportunity for them to gain insights into the training and education of the Navy's information warfare professionals.

MCPON commended the students for their dedication and highlighted the vital role the Navy's information warriors play in providing warfighting capabilities from the seabed to space.

Next, the CNO presided over a winging ceremony at NAS Pensacola, where she had the honor of presenting 36 “wings of gold” to new pilots, naval flight officers, and an air vehicle pilot. The ceremony is a tradition that marks the completion of a student's training and their official designation as a naval aviator. The CNO expressed her pride in the newly winged aviators and their commitment to upholding the highest standards of excellence in naval aviation.

“I’d like to leave you with one final thought. The skill sets, tactics, and training you’ve learned during flight school will stay with you for the rest of your lives, forming the foundation of your careers,” said Franchetti. “Remember the importance of Crew Resource Management and Operational Risk Management, and never forget to aviate, navigate, and communicate.”

Following the winging ceremony CNO and MCPON hosted a roundtable discussion with Pensacola area Major Commanders and their senior enlisted leaders to discuss the NAVPLAN and gain their perspective on the experiences of our Sailors, civilians, and families in the "cradle of naval aviation." They also conducted all hands calls at Panama City, Corry Station, and NAS Pensacola.



They closed out their trip with a visit to the Transaction Service Center (TSC) Pensacola, where CNO and MCPON met with the Sailors and Navy civilians responsible for overseeing all East Coast gains, losses, and military pay, expressing gratitude for their essential work.

Last year, TSC Pensacola utilized the Get Real Get Better toolset, achieving 99.9 percent accuracy in Sailor pay. This milestone was reached by expanding Human Resources (HR) Service Center workflows, enhancing command triad visibility of Sailor pay and HR professional performance, and collaborating closely with Fleet Commanders.

