Simply Be Found Ai Deemed So Realistic Even Political Organizations Mistake It for a Registered Voter

About

At Simply Be Found, we’re on a mission to empower small businesses to thrive in the digital world. Founded by entrepreneurs Robert Downey and Dean Koehler, our company was created to help local businesses overcome the challenges of getting found online in an increasingly competitive landscape. We provide affordable, easy-to-use marketing and SEO tools that deliver real results—without requiring advanced technical knowledge or a large budget. Our goal is simple: to make it easy for small businesses to grow their online presence, attract more customers, and increase revenue. With personalized U.S.-based support, including dedicated marketing coaches, we ensure that every business has the guidance they need to succeed. Our Products 1. Ai SEO Pixel The Ai SEO Pixel is the cornerstone of our suite, designed to simplify search engine optimization (SEO) for small businesses. This powerful tool automates essential SEO tasks such as keyword research, content optimization, internal linking, and meta tag creation. With the Ai SEO Pixel, business owners can improve their search rankings and drive traffic to their website, regardless of their technical skills. The Ai SEO Pixel constantly evolves based on real-time data, continuously refining SEO strategies to adapt to the business's needs. Whether you’re a local service provider, a retail store, or an online business, the Ai SEO Pixel ensures your business gets noticed across major search engines and platforms. Key Features: Automated SEO solutions that are easy for anyone to use Seamless integration with popular platforms like WordPress, Shopify, Wix, and more Continuous learning and optimization for long-term results Designed for small businesses to improve their visibility in search results 2. Local Listings Management Our Local Listings Management tool ensures that your business information is accurately displayed across a variety of platforms and directories, making it easy for potential customers to find you. This tool helps small businesses manage their presence on local search engines, directories, and maps services, ensuring consistent and up-to-date information. With one centralized dashboard, businesses can ensure their details—such as location, hours, and contact information—are correct on a wide range of platforms, not just Google. This consistency across the web boosts trust and visibility, ensuring your business ranks higher in local search results. Key Features: Centralized control of business listings across multiple directories and local search platforms Automated updates to keep your business details consistent and current Enhances your presence across various maps, review sites, and directories A user-friendly interface that makes local SEO management fast and effective 3. Social Media Marketing Suite Simply Be Found’s Social Media Marketing Suite helps small businesses manage and grow their presence across all major social platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and more. This all-in-one solution provides easy scheduling, content suggestions, post-automation, and performance analytics, so businesses can engage with their audience consistently and effectively. With this suite, business owners can simplify their social media marketing efforts by creating, posting, and analyzing performance from a single dashboard. The tool also integrates seamlessly with our SEO and marketing solutions, allowing businesses to manage both their social and search engine presence cohesively. Key Features: Schedule and automate posts across multiple social media platforms Receive tailored content suggestions based on your industry and audience Track engagement and performance with built-in analytics tools Unified management of social and search marketing efforts for maximum impact Why Choose Simply Be Found? At Simply Be Found, we understand the unique challenges small business owners face, from tight budgets to limited marketing resources. Our solutions are designed to be simple, affordable, and effective, allowing business owners to take control of their online presence without needing to be tech-savvy. Our tools are built with the small business in mind, offering intuitive interfaces that make SEO, local marketing, and social media management easy for anyone. And with our dedicated U.S.-based support team, including personalized marketing coaches, we are here to guide businesses every step of the way. Simply Be Found is more than a set of tools—we are your partner in growing your business online, driving traffic, and building a loyal customer base.

