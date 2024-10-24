Simply Be Found Launches Ai SEO Pixel to Help Small Businesses Improve Online Visibility
Simply Be Found launches the Ai SEO Pixel to make SEO easy and affordable for small businesses, with 100% U.S.-based support.
At Simply Be Found, we are committed to helping small businesses succeed in today’s competitive digital landscape”WINDSOR, COLORADO, CO, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two Windsor-based entrepreneurs, Robert Downey and Dean Koehler, have introduced Simply Be Found’s Ai SEO Pixel, a tool designed to make search engine optimization (SEO) more accessible and manageable for small businesses.
— Robert Downey
The Ai SEO Pixel offers an intuitive and cost-effective solution for small business owners who may not have technical expertise or large marketing budgets. This tool automates key SEO tasks, such as keyword research, content optimization, internal linking, and meta tag creation, simplifying SEO efforts for business owners.
“Small businesses often face challenges in managing SEO, which can be a complex and time-consuming process,” said Robert Downey, Co-Founder of Simply Be Found. “Our Ai SEO Pixel is designed to provide a straightforward solution that helps businesses enhance their online visibility, allowing owners to focus on running their operations.”
An SEO Tool Tailored for Small Businesses
Simply Be Found’s Ai SEO Pixel is designed to support small business needs, regardless of the industry. Whether managing a restaurant, service-based business, or e-commerce store, the tool helps improve search rankings and drive more website traffic. The Ai SEO Pixel is compatible with platforms like WordPress, Shopify, Wix, and Squarespace, offering versatility for different business models.
“Our goal is to provide small business owners with a tool that simplifies SEO, so they don’t have to keep up with constantly changing trends,” added Dean Koehler, Co-Founder. “The Ai SEO Pixel takes care of SEO tasks like optimizing keywords and improving local search visibility.”
U.S.-Based Customer Support and Personalized Assistance
Simply Be Found differentiates itself by offering 100% U.S.-based customer support. Each customer receives personalized guidance from a dedicated marketing coach who tailors SEO strategies to their business needs.
“We believe in providing hands-on support for our customers,” said Downey. “Our U.S.-based team understands the challenges small business owners face, and we’re here to offer personalized assistance every step of the way.”
Ai-Powered Tool for Sustainable Growth
The Ai SEO Pixel continuously learns and adjusts its strategies based on website performance data, ensuring long-term SEO growth for businesses. In addition to improving website rankings, the tool also enhances local search visibility by optimizing Google Business Profiles, which is crucial for businesses serving local markets.
“At Simply Be Found, we are committed to helping small businesses succeed in today’s competitive digital landscape,” said Downey. “With the Ai SEO Pixel, we aim to level the playing field and offer small businesses a chance to enhance their online presence.”
About Simply Be Found
Simply Be Found, headquartered in Windsor, CO, was founded by Robert Downey and Dean Koehler. The company focuses on empowering small businesses with affordable and effective SEO tools, supported by personalized U.S.-based customer service. Their latest product, the Ai SEO Pixel, is designed to help small businesses across the country improve their online visibility.
Robert Downey
Simply Be Found
+1 888-382-4090
hello@simplybefound.com
