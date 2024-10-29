AG Platkin, New Jersey Racing Commission Announce Results from Breeders Crown at the Meadowlands

TRENTON – Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the New Jersey Racing Commission today announced results from the Breeders Crown this weekend at the Meadowlands.

The best standardbreds in North America competed in the 12 Breeders Crown finals on October 25 and October 26, 2024. Total attendance over both days was 6,928.

The total wagering handle for both nights was $7,726,027, an all-time Breeders Crown record.

Most of the Breeders Crown champions have links to New Jersey: 11 of the 12 were trained by trainers who have their stables based at New Jersey training centers; five are partially owned by state residents; and three of the champions were sired by stallions that stand at New Jersey breeding farms.

Driver Dexter Dunn, a native of New Zealand and current resident of New Jersey, set a record by driving the winners of six of the Breeders Crown Champions.

