State Grand Jury Declines to Criminally Charge Officers in Connection with March 8, 2024 Fatal Police-Involved Shooting in Hamilton

TRENTON — A state grand jury has voted not to file any criminal charges at the conclusion of its deliberations regarding the death of Vincent Correa, 44, of Hamilton Township, New Jersey, who was fatally shot while exchanging gunfire with two Hamilton police officers, striking one of them, on March 8, 2024.

Mr. Correa’s death was investigated by the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA) and presented to New Jersey residents serving on the grand jury in accordance with the Independent Prosecutor Directive of 2019. In July 2021, OPIA issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure these grand jury presentations are conducted in a neutral, objective manner, with appropriate transparency regarding the process, consistent with the directive.

The investigation included witness and officer interviews, photographs, review of body worn camera footage, ballistics results, and autopsy results from the medical examiner. This evidence, including video of the incident, was presented to a state grand jury. After hearing testimony and reviewing the evidence, the grand jury finished deliberating on April 7, 2025, and voted “no bill,” concluding no criminal charges should be filed against Hamilton Township Police Officers Derek Fiabane and Paul Piromalli.

According to the investigation, uniformed Hamilton Township police officers responded to a residence on Orchard Avenue in Hamilton at approximately 10:07 p.m. on March 8, 2024, in response to a 911 call concerning a domestic dispute. The 911 caller reported a verbal altercation with a member of the household (Mr. Correa), who was described as intoxicated. The caller advised there were multiple firearms in the residence. When officers arrived, they met with the 911 caller who was outside the residence. The caller told the officers that Mr. Correa was inside the house and allowed them in the residence. Upon entering, the officers immediately encountered Mr. Correa, who was armed with a rifle. Seconds later, Mr. Correa exchanged gunfire with Officers Fiabane and Piromalli. Officer Fiabane sustained multiple gunshot wounds and survived. Mr. Correa sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Officers and emergency medical personnel rendered first aid to Mr. Correa, who was pronounced deceased at the scene at 10:38 p.m. A 5.56 semi-automatic rifle was recovered from Mr. Correa’s person and an additional 9mm loaded handgun was recovered from his waistband.

Footage from two police body-worn cameras related to the shooting were previously released. Those recordings are posted online: https://njoag.box.com/s/2zmknje5ot132bpeq0gh23p47i7ohtuj

A 2019 law, N.J.S.A. 52:17B-107(a)(2), requires the Attorney General’s Office to conduct investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody. It requires that all such investigations be presented to a grand jury to determine if the evidence supports the return of an indictment against the officer or officers involved. The grand jury is instructed on the elements of the potential criminal offenses, including criminal homicide offenses, that could be brought and, as required by statutes, the grand jury is instructed on self-defense and other forms of legal justification.

A conflicts check was conducted pursuant to the Independent Prosecutor Directive and no actual or potential conflict of interest was found involving any individual assigned to the investigation. Prior to presentation to the grand jury, the investigation was reviewed by OPIA Executive Director Drew Skinner in accordance with the policies and procedures established for these presentations in the SOPs.

At the conclusion of these investigations, pursuant to the Independent Prosecutor Directive and SOPs, OPIA determines whether any principal should be referred to the appropriate law enforcement agency for administrative review in accordance with the AG’s Internal Affairs Policy & Procedures. OPIA monitors any resulting review and takes such actions as are necessary to ensure that the review is completed in a timely fashion, and that appropriate actions are taken based on the results of the review.

