Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin Co-Leads Coalition Supporting Challenges to Unconstitutional Executive Orders That Unlawfully Target Lawyers and Law Firms

TRENTON — New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin is co-leading a coalition of 21 attorneys general today in filing amicus briefs supporting two law firms, Jenner & Block LLP and Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Door LLP, that have filed lawsuits challenging unconstitutional executive orders imposing severe sanctions on the firms in retaliation for their work on causes disfavored by the Trump Administration.

“Targeting law firms and attorneys for doing their jobs and representing their clients is outrageous, unprecedented, and unconstitutional. It is also deeply damaging to our democracy. We will proudly stand with the lawyers and law firms who refuse to back down in the face of these blatantly unconstitutional threats,” said Attorney General Platkin. “President Trump’s unlawful executive orders seek to intimidate lawyers into never crossing him in court or otherwise. But the President and his team will not intimidate us. We are proud to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the law firms that have chosen to call out these abhorrent executive orders instead of capitulating and cutting backroom deals with the Trump Administration.”

President Donald Trump has issued executive orders retaliating against law firms whose advocacy, clients and personnel he disfavors. These orders require federal officials to suspend any active security clearances held by individuals at the law firms, to refuse to engage with or hire employees of these firms, and to deny the law firms’ personnel entry to federal buildings. The orders also direct federal contractors to disclose any business they do with the law firms so that agencies can terminate any contract with the firms.

The coalition’s briefs were filed in support of law firms in cases challenging two of these orders in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia: Jenner & Block LLP v. U.S. Department of Justice and Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP v. Executive Office of the President. In both cases, the plaintiff law firms obtained temporary injunctive relief and are now asking a judge to permanently block the executive orders against them.

Attorney General Platkin and the attorneys general argue that the administration’s unconstitutional actions are a gross abuse of authority and that they threaten the rule of law. They note that a fair and functioning judicial system depends on lawyers being willing to work on controversial cases or represent unpopular clients without fearing retribution by the government. The attorneys general also argue that the orders will harm the residents of their states by making it more difficult for many potential clients – especially those who currently rely on pro bono representation – to obtain legal services and vindicate their rights in court.

The coalition was led by New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell, and Washington Attorney General Nick Brown. Joining them and Attorney General Platkin in filing the briefs are the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, and the District of Columbia.

