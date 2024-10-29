Sewage discharge reaches North Walnut Creek in Polk County

DES MOINES - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating a wastewater discharge running into North Walnut Creek in Polk County.

At 1:40 p.m on October 29, the DNR Field Office in Des Moines was notified by the City of Des Moines of a wastewater discharge from a manhole located near 2624 Merle Hay Road.

The sanitary sewer system intersects with the storm sewer system at the location of the discharge, resulting in an unknown quantity of raw sewage entering the storm sewer, which then flows into a small unnamed tributary of North Walnut Creek.

The unnamed tributary flows west through residential areas from 3000 Merle Hay Road, under 62nd Street and Urbandale Avenue, and just north of Rocklyn Park and east of 71st Street before entering North Walnut Creek.

Local authorities have responded to the scene, and cleanup efforts have begun. The City of Des Moines is jetting the sewer line along Merle Hay Road. Repairs are underway, and should be completed soon.

Any downstream users should take caution and stay out of the creek. No dead fish have been observed at this time. The Iowa DNR will follow up with the city for further assessment.

To report a release after hours, please call the DNR’s emergency spill line at (515) 725-8694. Quick reporting can help DNR staff identify the cause of an incident. The DNR website has more information about spill reporting requirements.