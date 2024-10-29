FEMA Posts Public Notice for Tennessee Counties Affected by Helene

A public notice has been posted that describes FEMA’s proposed funding for Tropical Storm Helene work projects that may adversely affect historic properties, floodplains or wetlands, or may result in continuing vulnerability of these areas to flood damage.

By law, FEMA is required to announce its intent to provide federal assistance and grant opportunities under its Individual Assistance and Public Assistance programs and the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program after the Oct. 2 major disaster declaration for Tropical Storm Helene.

The public notice is posted on FEMA’s disaster web page at DR-4832-TN Public Notice 004 | FEMA.gov and on the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency’s website at FEMA-4832 Public Notice.

The major disaster declaration authorizes FEMA to provide financial assistance and direct services to individuals and households affected by the Sept. 26-30 storms in Carter, Cocke, Greene, Hamblen, Hawkins, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington counties.

The declaration also authorizes FEMA to provide, under its Public Assistance program, reimbursement or direct federal assistance for emergency and permanent work to eligible state and local agencies and certain private nonprofits. Counties authorized under the Public Assistance program are: Carter, Claiborne, Cocke, Grainger, Greene, Hamblen, Hawkins, Jefferson, Johnson, Sevier, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

For more information about these actions or a specific project, write to FEMA Region 4, 3005 Chamblee Tucker Road, Atlanta, GA 30341-4112. You may also email FEMA-R4EHP@fema.dhs.gov. Include in the email subject line, “DR-4832-TN EHAD.” Comments should be sent in writing within 30 days of the date of the public notice.