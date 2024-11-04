Tyson & Mendes Opens New Office in Atlanta, GA

Tyson & Mendes, LLP

Nationwide insurance defense firm Tyson & Mendes announced today its first office in Georgia, heralding a new era in Nuclear Verdicts® defense in the state.

Our presence in Atlanta underscores our unwavering commitment to stopping Nuclear Verdicts® with our proven Defense Methods, even and especially in the most dangerous legal environments.” — Robert Tyson

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tyson & Mendes LLP, a rapidly growing nationwide civil litigation and insurance defense firm, announced today the opening of a new office in Atlanta, Georgia. The office represents the firm’s formal entry into Georgia, a state known for delivering outsized and unjust jury awards, and marks a significant milestone for the firm in its mission to stop Nuclear Verdicts® across the country.

The new office is led by E. Holland “Holly” Howanitz, the Southeast Regional Managing Partner for Tyson & Mendes’ Ft. Lauderdale, Tampa, Tallahassee, and Jacksonville offices. Ms. Howanitz is an established trial lawyer, with trials in multiple states in both State and Federal Court. She is a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA) and currently serves as an executive committee member. She is also a partner in TM HALO, the contingency-only firm-within-a-firm for high-risk matters. Ms. Howanitz has been practicing in Georgia since 2005.

"Our entry into Georgia is as monumental as it is strategic," said Robert Tyson, Strategic Managing Partner of Tyson & Mendes. "Georgia, particularly Atlanta, tops the list of ATRA’s Judicial Hellholes this year—and for good reason. Nuclear Verdicts® run rampant in the state, making it one of the riskiest and most challenging jurisdictions for our clients. Our presence in Atlanta underscores our unwavering commitment to stopping Nuclear Verdicts® with our proven Nuclear Verdicts® Defense Methods, even and especially in the most dangerous legal environments."

Ms. Howanitz is joined by a team of experienced litigators, including Senior Counsels Marcus Wisehart and Kristy Vancore. Mr. Wisehart is a longtime Atlanta resident who brings over 20 years’ experience practicing in insurance defense to the team, as well as experience serving as in-house counsel for a large insurance carrier. Mr. Wisehart said, “Georgia has become a prime location for Nuclear Verdicts®, and I look forward to working at the best insurance defense firm in the country to protect clients from these adverse and unjust outcomes.”

Ms. Vancore joined the firm last year and has been practicing in Georgia since 2008, with significant experience in premises liability, general liability and medical malpractice. “Atlanta is a melting pot of different venues, each with its own challenges. I am thrilled that our firm has officially entered the Atlanta market to bring our trademark approach to trying complex, high exposure cases in a community known for its unpredictable legal landscape,” added Ms. Vancore.

The new office is integral to the firm's national strategy to provide comprehensive legal coverage and top-tier defense counsel across the United States. “We have been handling matters in Georgia for quite some time, but our boots-on-the-ground presence and physical location in the state better positions us to deliver quality service to our clients, and to win,” said Ms. Howanitz.

The move also highlights Tyson & Mendes’ ongoing commitment to advancing women in leadership. With multiple offices led by female managing partners and its recent Mansfield Certification, Tyson & Mendes continues to demonstrate its dedication to diversity and inclusion within the legal profession.

Now serving 22 states nationwide, Tyson & Mendes is one of the fastest growing civil defense firms in the U.S. The firm is proud to offer one of the clearest paths to partnership of any mid-sized law firm in the U.S., and it invests more in educating and training its attorneys than any other insurance defense firm.

For more information and to view career opportunities, visit www.tysonmendes.com.

