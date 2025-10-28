Tyson & Mendes announces the publication of its second book, Nuclear Verdicts®: The Apex – Break the Pattern

Tyson & Mendes, LLP

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National civil defense firm Tyson & Mendes LLP announced today the publication of its second book, Nuclear Verdicts®: The Apex – Break the Pattern, co-authored by Founding Partner Robert F. Tyson, Jr. and National Managing Partner Cayce E. Lynch.

Building on the firm’s industry leadership in defending against runaway jury awards, the book introduces The Apex, a clear, data-backed defense method designed to empower defense teams to stop Nuclear Verdicts® and restore balance in civil litigation.

Nuclear Verdicts®: The Apex – Break the Pattern draws from the authors’ analysis of 100 Nuclear Verdicts®, identifying a consistent, repeated pattern within the plaintiffs’ strategies and outlining practical skills and strategies that corporate defendants, insurers, and defense counsel can implement immediately. The book demonstrates how the Apex approach reframes risk, aligns trial strategy with juror decision-making, and drives accountability for reasonable damages.

“The data shows a pattern behind Nuclear Verdicts®,” said Robert F. Tyson, Jr. “The Apex gives defense teams a playbook to break that pattern and achieve just, rational outcomes for all parties.”

“The Apex emphasizes credibility and fairness while equipping trial teams with tools that work in the courtroom,” said Cayce E. Lynch. “It is a practical, field-tested method designed to help clients and counsel navigate the most challenging jurisdictions.”

The new book complements Tyson & Mendes’ ongoing education initiatives, including their latest endeavor, Apex Defense Consulting — a specialized platform dedicated to training, consulting, and litigation strategy focused on reducing the risk of Nuclear Verdicts® nationwide.

About Tyson & Mendes LLP

Tyson & Mendes LLP is a nationwide, AV-rated litigation and trial firm specializing in insurance defense and protecting its clients from Nuclear Verdicts®. Founded in 2002 by Robert Tyson and Patrick Mendes, the firm has experienced tremendous growth, with offices across the United States. Tyson & Mendes is known for its expertise in defending corporations, insurance companies, and their clients against Nuclear Verdicts®.

Serving 21 states nationwide, Tyson & Mendes is one of the fastest-growing civil defense firms in the U.S. and is proud to offer one of the fastest and clearest paths to partnership for its attorneys of any mid-sized law firm in the U.S. The firm is honored to be recognized as a 2024 Best Law Firm by Best Lawyers, named a 2024 Best Company to Work For: Law Firms edition by U.S. News & World Report, awarded the 2023 Liberty Mutual Insurance External Law Firm Partner of the Year Award, awarded the No. 1 "Ceiling Smasher" in Law360's 2022 Glass Ceiling Report for female equity partnership, and shortlisted for Financial Times' 2022 Innovative Lawyers North America Award.

