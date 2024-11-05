LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS Partners with Informativ to Enhance Automotive Loan Origination Efficiencies.

Informativ’s highly responsive team provides dedicated support, ensuring efficient management of complex issues across all credit bureaus.” — Nikh Nath, President, LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS (“Launcher”) and Informativ are pleased to announce a strategic integration that will bring enhanced credit reporting and compliance capabilities to users of Launcher’s appTRAKER Loan Origination System (“LOS”). This collaboration aims to offer Launcher Solutions’ clients seamless access to Informativ’s robust and comprehensive credit bureau reseller services and credit-related compliance, providing a streamlined process for credit reporting and risk assessment.Designed for auto lenders, banks, fintechs, and credit unions, appTRAKER LOS offers a smarter, more efficient approach to data management during the loan origination process. This partnership will enhance efficiency, reduce friction, and improve the overall experience for lenders with access to Informativ’s suite of credit reporting and compliance solutions.Nikh Nath, President of Launcher, commented, “Our partnership with Informativ speeds up the onboarding and compliance tasks related to credit bureau services for our lending clients. Informativ’s highly responsive team provides dedicated support, ensuring efficient management of complex issues across all credit bureaus. ”David Carner, CEO of Informativ, stated, “Collaborating with Launcher provides lenders with easy access to our industry-leading solutions and removes the traditional barriers lenders face in implementing sophisticated credit reporting and compliance. This partnership is a step forward in bringing more value to our mutual clients and enabling them to grow their portfolios.”About LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONSLAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS is a technology products and services company built on the foundation of care, understanding, innovation, and speed. It specializes in loan originations for automotive lending institutions, regional banks, and credit unions. Its product offerings include appTRAKERTM LOS for indirect automotive and consumer direct lending and leasing, myDEALER.CARE dealer relationship management system, and launchMY.LOAN, a customer digital acquisition and self-service and communication solution. Learn more at https://www.launcher.solutions or call 877.5LNCHER. Follow LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/launcher.solutions About InformativInformativ, which brings together top credit and compliance technology companies, Credit Bureau Connection, Dealer Safeguard Solutions, and CreditDriver, offers credit reporting, compliance solutions, and customer insights to the automotive and general consumer finance industries across the United States. The Company optimizes and automates the consumer finance qualification process through a fast, easy-to-use, and secure software platform made available to its extensive network of software affiliate partners. Informativ’s products and solutions place a heavy emphasis on compliance and identity verification to support the credit application and credit report process. Please visit www.informativ.com for additional information.

