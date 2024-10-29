Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,576 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,518 in the last 365 days.

News Release – DOH Reopens Kat’s Kau Kau Moʻopuna Style in Kailua-Kona

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO

JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR

KE KIA‘ĀINA

KENNETH S. FINK, MD, MGA, MPH
DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

DOH REOPENS KAT’S KAU KAU MOʻOPUNA STYLE IN KAILUA-KONA

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 29, 2024                                                                                                    24-140

KAILUA-KONA, HAWAIʻI — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food Safety Branch allowed Kat’s Kau Kau Moʻopuna Style to reopen, issuing a green “pass” placard during a follow-up inspection on Oct. 25, 2024.

The food establishment, located at Mile Marker 106, Māmalahoa Hwy. in Kailua-Kona is operated by Makaio Holdings LLC.

DOH required the food establishment to take the following corrective actions:

Repair the facility’s handwashing sink.

During the follow-up inspection, DOH determined that the violation had been resolved and the handwashing sink is operational. Dedicated handwashing sinks are critical for food safety in commercial kitchens. Employees are now able to clean and sanitize their hands to prevent contamination and the potential spread of foodborne diseases.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed or sold.

The branch also investigates the sources of foodborne illnesses and potential adulteration; and is charged with mitigating the effects of these incidents to prevent any future occurrences. The DOH food safety specialists strive to work with business owners, food service workers and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation practices and sanitary conditions.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/.

#  # #

Media Contact:

Kristen Wong

Information Specialist

Hawaiʻi State Department of Health

808-586-4407

[email protected]

               

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

News Release – DOH Reopens Kat’s Kau Kau Moʻopuna Style in Kailua-Kona

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more