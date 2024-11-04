Resolve Joins American Association of Orthopaedic Surgeons’ Member Advantage Program

Personalized guidance to help orthopaedic surgeons review and negotiate employment contracts; access salary data

IL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Resolve, a leading expert in physician employment contract review and data services, has joined the American Association of Orthopaedic Surgeons’ ( AAOS Member Advantage Program , an exclusive AAOS member-only program that offers a wide range of discounts and member savings on the most reliable and relevant products and services. As a program partner, Resolve will offer AAOS members essential tools to negotiate competitive employment contracts, whether they are early in their careers or reassessing current agreements.“We're excited to welcome Resolve to the AAOS Member Advantage Program," said Ben Harkinson, vice president, AAOS Commercial Solutions. "Our expanded suite of benefits offers members reliable and exclusive cost-saving resources for both personal and professional needs, from practice management and travel discounts to financial planning and contract negotiation."Resolve is recognized for its excellence in physician contract review and negotiation, focusing on optimizing compensation, enhancing work-life balance, and protecting physicians from unforeseen workplace changes. By ensuring that contracts are fair and aligned with individual needs, Resolve aims to reduce job dissatisfaction and burnout. AAOS members will now have access to Resolve’s contract review services and compensation data at a special, discounted rate.About ResolveA physician-founded and physician-driven company, Resolve is bringing change to employment contracts by providing transparency into the physician market. Utilizing the most accurate data on compensation and other contract terms, paired with a specialized legal team, Resolve provides the insights and expertise physicians need to negotiate for fair contracts and take control of their careers. To learn more, visit resolve.com About the AAOSWith more than 39,000 members, the AAOS is the world’s largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. The AAOS is the trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal health. It provides the highest quality, most comprehensive education to help orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals at every career level to best treat patients in their daily practices. The AAOS is the source for information on bone and joint conditions, treatments and related musculoskeletal healthcare issues; and it leads the healthcare discussion on advancing quality. Follow the AAOS on Facebook, X, LinkedIn and Instagram.

