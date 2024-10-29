Us rt 2 East by East Shore South

US route 2 in the vicinity of East Road South in the town of Grand Isle is down to one lane.

The Grand Isle Fire Department is assisting with cleanup of a small spill in the area. This

incident is expected to last until further notice. Drivers can expect delays in the area during this

event. More details will be forthcoming as they become available.

Drive safe.

Sam Trombino ECDII

Williston VSP

3294 St George Rd.

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111 option 3