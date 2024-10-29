Us rt 2 East by East Shore South
US route 2 in the vicinity of East Road South in the town of Grand Isle is down to one lane.
The Grand Isle Fire Department is assisting with cleanup of a small spill in the area. This
incident is expected to last until further notice. Drivers can expect delays in the area during this
event. More details will be forthcoming as they become available.
Drive safe.
Sam Trombino ECDII
Williston VSP
3294 St George Rd.
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111 option 3
