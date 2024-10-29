Tree Clearing Prompts Lane Closures on Interstate 40 in Putnam County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Drivers traveling on I-40 in Putnam County should be aware of upcoming roadway activities that will have an impact on traffic. On Wednesday, October 30, and Thursday, October 31, 2024, from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm local time, Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) maintenance crews will perform tree clearing work on I-40 East requiring a single lane closure between mile marker 285 and 287.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution as they travel through this area and expect delays. Signage will be posted directing drivers through the work zone. This work is weather permitting. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances delay this work, it will be rescheduled to take place at a later date.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

Get the latest construction activity traffic updates from the TDOT SmartWay Map. Travelers can also call 511 for statewide travel information.

