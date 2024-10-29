InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Zippered Coveralls That Can Be Easily Put On and Taken Off

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bentworth J. of Hollis, NY is the creator of the Breakaway Coverall, a set of coverall clothing garments featuring a zipper that conveniently separates the top and bottom sections of the garment. By unzipping the midsection area, the top half of the coveralls remain on the body and the bottom half can be pulled down or off like a standard pair of pants. The coveralls can be separated into a top and bottom piece with the zipper allowing the user to manipulate the garment as desired. The breakaway industrial zipper is firmly stitched on the bottom section of the shirt and top section of the pants, meeting near the midsection.There are side cargo pockets, zippered chest pockets, and a large left upper sleeve pocket with a hook and loop fastener flap. Standard belt loops can be applied to the pants. The pockets could hold items like a flashlight or utility knife to keep items close by and easily accessible. The coveralls offer much needed convenience for workers in several different industries that wear coveralls for a work uniform.Ultimately, the garment helps save considerable time and effort for people in any industry that require coveralls as a work uniform. However, the breakaway zipper mechanism can be utilized in other industries, especially for women’s clothing. The concept can be applied to full piece bathing suits, jumpsuits, leotards, onesies, playsuits, rompers, unitards, and more. The garment helps save considerable time and offers convenience for men and women in every industry that require coveralls as a work uniform, offering ease and flexibility when having to use the restroom.Markets for easily applicable clothing like coveralls are influenced by demands from industrial sectors, healthcare industries, and more. Safety regulations often force workers into wearing protective clothing that can be easily taken off during breaks or during an emergency. Zippers, magnets, or one-handed closure mechanisms are becoming more common to improve ease of use.Consumers are seeking garments that offer ease of wear while retaining durability for their protective gear. The Breakaway Coveralls are innovative and versatile, offering the perfect solution for any worker that requires protective gear during their workday. This product would significantly enhance any manufacturer’s product line.Bentworth filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Breakaway Coverall product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Breakaway Coverall can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com

