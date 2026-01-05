InventionHome® Inventor Creates Adaptive AI-Powered Learning Platform for Multi-Sensory Early Childhood Development

I didn’t want to build another loud kid’s app. I wanted to build something that felt like sitting beside your child while they figure things out.” — Basudeb Ghosh

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Basudeb G. of Fremont, CA is the creator of BasuTots™, a fully developed adaptive AI-powered mobile learning app platform for early childhood development. The app is developed for toddlers and early learners aged 2 to 6 years, and it integrates physical puzzle books with a responsive, AI-powered digital companion to deliver personalized, developmentally aligned learning experiences. The platform is designed around early childhood cognition and emotional development principles to support foundational learning through adaptive difficulty, emotionally responsive guidance, and hybrid physical–digital engagement.Traditional toddler learning tools such as static puzzles, eBooks, or non-adaptive mobile applications often lack the flexibility to respond to individual learning pace and ability. As a result, children may experience boredom when tasks are too simple or frustration when tasks exceed their developmental readiness. Additionally, many screen-based learning applications prioritize passive viewing overactive engagement and provide limited insight into a child’s actual skill development.BasuTots™ addresses these challenges through an adaptive learning architecture that dynamically adjusts content in real time based on a child’s performance, accuracy, and interaction patterns. The platform combines tactile physical puzzles, touch-based digital interactions, voice prompts, and visual feedback to support learners who are pre-literate or early readers. This multi-sensory approach is designed to reinforce comprehension, retention, and engagement while maintaining a calm, low-overstimulation environment.A core feature of the system is an AI-driven learning engine that continuously evaluates a child’s responses and modulates puzzle complexity to maintain an optimal challenge level. The platform features an animated, emotionally intelligent guide known as BasuBot, which provides immediate positive reinforcement, verbal encouragement, and supportive feedback. This emotionally responsive interaction is intended to strengthen motivation, confidence, and positive learning associations.BasuTots™ connects physical and digital learning modalities through durable, screen-light puzzle books and optional digital extensions. Printable puzzles with QR code integration allow offline activities to be connected to the adaptive digital system for enabling continuity between hands-on play and AI-guided progression. This hybrid structure supports screen-time balance while maintaining measurable learning outcomes.Parents and caregivers are provided with a secure dashboard that presents learning progress in clear, non-technical language. The dashboard highlights completed activities, emerging skill trends, and areas that may benefit from additional reinforcement. Rather than tracking screen time alone, the system emphasizes observable cognitive development across multiple skill domains.The platform currently focuses on early developmental concepts such as shapes, colors, numbers, sorting, memory, and sequencing. Through large, touch-optimized visual elements and voice-based instructions (e.g., “Tap the three ducks”), children engage in puzzles designed to strengthen problem-solving, logical reasoning, and attention. Visual feedback, such as subtle animations, reinforces correct responses without overstimulation. While the current implementation is optimized for ages 2–6, the underlying adaptive framework is designed to scale to older age groups, including preschool and early elementary learners.Several key features and benefits include:• AI-Adaptive Learning System: Dynamically adjusts puzzle difficulty in real time based on individual performance, supporting personalized, frustration-free learning.• Multi-Sensory Engagement: Combines touch, voice prompts, visual cues, and physical interaction to support early learners who are pre-literate or developing language skills.• Emotionally Intelligent Guidance: BasuBot provides real-time encouragement and positive feedback to reinforce motivation, confidence, and learning retention.• Calm, Low-Stimulation Environment: No ads, timers, or unnecessary distractions that typically reduce cognitive overload.• Foundational Skill Coverage: Supports early development across multiple domains, including pattern recognition, counting, memory, sorting, sequencing, and early literacy.BasuTots™ represents a hybrid approach to early childhood education that combines adaptive artificial intelligence, emotionally responsive interaction, and multi-sensory learning design. Prospective users can visit the BasuTots™ website at https://mybasutots.com . The app is engineered and optimized for iOS and Android tablets and maintains 100% COPPA-aligned safety.Basudeb filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his BasuTots™ app. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this software innovation.Companies interested in BasuTots™ can contact Basudeb by visiting the app’s website https://mybasutots.com , by emailing info@mybasutots.com, or by calling (707) 563-6377. Companies interested in BasuTots™ can contact Basudeb by visiting the app's website https://mybasutots.com , by emailing info@mybasutots.com, or by calling (707) 563-6377. Alternatively, InventionHome can be reached by emailing member@inventionhome.com or by calling (866) 844-6512.

