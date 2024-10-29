Mayor Michelle Wu Announces Transfer of Care and Custody of Franklin Park Bear Dens to Boston Parks Department

Today, Mayor Michelle Wu announced that care and custody of the Franklin Park Bear Dens will return to the Boston Parks Department after years of management by Zoo New England. This acquisition follows a unanimous Boston Parks Commission vote on Monday. The transfer of the historic Bear Dens to the City reflects Mayor Wu’s commitment to expanding green space and parkland in Boston, and making Boston the best city for families.

“Franklin Park is our crown jewel of green space in Boston, and we’re committed to preserving and enhancing it for generations to come,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “The transfer of the Bear Dens to the City is an opportunity to invest in a corner of the park with great potential. We look forward to working with community to further carry out the Franklin Park Action Plan at the Bear Dens and throughout this historic park.”

“The bear dens have historical significance to Franklin Park Zoo and the City of Boston,” said John Linehan, Zoo New England President and CEO. “It’s been more than 50 years since the bear dens, which are well outside the current perimeter of the Zoo, have been in use, and we’re looking forward to the creative re-use of this space in the future.”

The Franklin Park Bear Dens are historic remnants of the old Franklin Park Zoo, located in the Long Crouch Woods area within Franklin Park. Built between 1911-1912 these stone enclosures once housed black bears, grizzly bears, and polar bears as part of the original zoo’s exhibits. The dens were last utilized in the 1970s but remain a unique architectural feature in the park, offering visitors a glimpse into the park’s history. Though the zoo has since relocated to the modern Franklin Park Zoo, operated by Zoo New England, the dens are a reminder of Franklin Park’s evolution.

“The Franklin Park Bear Dens are a key part of the park’s unique history and we are thrilled to have them return to the care of the Boston Parks Department,” said Interim Parks Commissioner Liza Meyer. “This transfer opens exciting possibilities to restore the space and reimagine it in ways that reflect both the park’s legacy and the needs of the community today. We look forward to engaging with residents as we develop plans to transform the Bear Dens into a welcoming and accessible destination for all.”

With care and custody officially transferred back to the City of Boston, the Boston Parks and Recreation Department looks forward to exploring options with the community to restore the ruins and improve public access.

“The Franklin Park Coalition is excited to see the long-neglected Bear Dens transferred to the city,” said Rickie Thompson, Franklin Park Coalition Board President. “Much needed safety improvements and restoration can begin. The site has the potential to be a beautiful landscape feature honoring an important part of the park's history, dating to 1912 - as identified in the bas relief of two bears encircling the city seal.”

This transfer aligns closely with the goals of Boston’s Franklin Park Action Plan, completed in 2022. The Franklin Park Action Plan details goals to amplify magnet destinations in the park, including restoring the Bear Dens to stabilize and restore its defining features while integrating new space for programming within the framework of the den. Following immediate safety and structural improvements, the Boston Parks and Recreation Department looks forward to engaging with community members to map out ideas for future programming and additional improvements.

<Courtesy of the Boston Public Library, Leslie Jones Collection>