Registration Now Open for First-Ever Boston Neighborhood Volleyball League

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with Boston Public Schools Athletics and Let’s Play Boston, is proud to present the inaugural Boston Neighborhood Volleyball League (BNVL), a free summer volleyball program for girls ages 15 and under.

All games will take place at Madison Park High School in Roxbury, providing a fun and supportive environment for young athletes to develop their skills, learn teamwork, and compete with athletes from across the City. The league runs from July 9 through August 13, with games held on Wednesdays from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

No prior volleyball experience is required, the league welcomes players of all skill levels. Whether you're new to the sport or looking to sharpen your serve, BNVL is the place to be this summer.

Registration is now open online at boston.gov/parks-sports. Spots are limited.

For more information or to register, contact Roger Roberts at roger.roberts@boston.gov or (617) 961-3039, or Damien Margardo at damien.margardo@boston.gov or (617) 961-3083.

###