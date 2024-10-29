FACE Amusement Group Announces Plan to Open Guy Fieri’s Downtown Flavortown in Myrtle Beach, SC

JOHNSON CITY, TN, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- FACE Amusement Group has announced the expansion of Guy Fieri's Downtown Flavortown at the Myrtle Beach Mall in Briarcliffe Acres, South Carolina. Stay tuned for more information as the restaurant project unfolds."We are excited to bring Downtown Flavortown to Myrtle Beach. This chef-focused restaurant and a family entertainment center are a perfect extension of our relationship with Guy Fieri and his team," said Bucky Mabe, CEO of FACE. Downtown Flavortown serves up amazing food and fun which will turn your family nights out into lifelong memories."No matter where you go in this great country, I can put ya’ on the road to Flavortown, real deal food and good times! So I’m bringing Downtown Flavortown to the great people of South Carolina. Scratch-made food, craft cocktails, Tiki bar, bowling, gaming you name it, we’re bringing it!" said Guy Fieri.About FACE Amusement GroupFACE Amusement Group owns and operates a growing collection of entertainment experiences with locations throughout the United States. Specializing in good, clean, family fun, their unique amusement portfolio includes Arcade City, Big Top Arcade, Rockin Raceway Arcade, 7D Dark Ride Adventure, LuLu’s Beach Arcade and Mountain of Youth Ropes Course, The Mirror Maize, while their growing hospitality side of the business includes Guy’s Branson Kitchen and Bar as well as Downtown Flavortown. With games of skill and rides that thrill, crazy mazes, and racetrack blazes, FACE Amusement Group showcases the newest interactive technology as families and friends compete for the ultimate prize  memories that will last a lifetime.FACE Amusement Group has received the Great Place to WorkÂrecognition for its company for 2024 for the second year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at FACE Amusement Group.In addition to providing exceptional entertainment options, the company’s core values of Faith, Attitude, Consistency, and Excellence (FACE) drive its wide-reaching philanthropic efforts, including the unique Bear Hugs program. For every stuffed bear plush toy won in a FACE Amusement claw machine, the company donates another bear to a local charity. To date, FACE Amusement Group has donated nearly 20,000 stuffed bears to a variety of charities.FaceAmusement.comMedia Contacts:Andrew Bledsoe, 423-483-8553, Andrewb@faceamusement.comKim Dettwiller Burton, 615-330-5656, kim@teamstrategies.net

