FACE AMUSEMENT & THE GUY FIERI FOUNDATION BRING TEDDY BEARS TO CENTRAL PARK FOR THE ANNUAL BUDDY WALK IN NEW YORK CITY

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- FACE Amusement Group, along with The Guy Fieri Foundation, recently partnered with the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) for their 30th Annual New York City Buddy Walk, the premier advocacy event for Down Syndrome in the United States. The two organizations came together to donate a bear to each participant in the walk held in New York City’s Central Park.“We’re excited to continue our support of the National Down Syndrome Society's annual New York Buddy Walk. This event creates a fun experience for buddy walk participants and their families as well as NDSS’s mission to empower individuals with Down syndrome by driving policy change, providing resources, engaging with local communities, and shifting public perception,” stated Bucky Mabe, FACE CEO.FACE’s Bear Hugs program donates a stuffed teddy bear each time a guest wins a bear at a FACE location. Local police, firefighters, and EMS benefit from the program, as do national organizations like the National Down Syndrome Society. The program is in its 6th year and to date over 15,000 bears have been donated to a wide array of charities.Additional FACE Bear Hug program donations will be held throughout the year.About the National Buddy WalkProgramSince 1995, the National Buddy WalkProgram has been the premier Down syndrome awareness, advocacy and peer-to-peer fundraising program in the world. It was created by the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) to promote acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome and to raise funds for local and national incentives to support the Down syndrome community. Today, more than 200 Buddy Walkevents take place in cities across the country and in select international locations. To learn more and find a Buddy Walknear you, visit www.buddywalk.org.About The Guy Fieri FoundationThe Guy Fieri Foundation uses food, cooking, and education to support, uplift, and encourage our communities. Guy believes that giving back is one of the most important things you can do. "I was raised, that you always help your community, and you always help people that need help, and you participate You got to be an active member.” Learn more at https://www.guyfierifoundation.org/ About FACE Amusement GroupFACE Amusement Group owns and operates a growing collection of entertainment experiences with locations throughout the United States. Specializing in good, clean, family fun, their unique amusement portfolio includes Arcade City, Big Top Arcade, Rockin’ Raceway Arcade, 7D Dark Ride Adventure, LuLu’s Beach Arcade and Mountain of Youth Ropes Course, The Mirror Maize, while their growing hospitality side of the business includes Guy’s Branson Kitchen and Bar as well as Downtown Flavortown. With games of skill and rides that thrill, crazy mazes, and racetrack blazes, FACE Amusement Group showcases the newest interactive technology as families and friends compete for the ultimate prize – memories that will last a lifetime.FACE Amusement Group has received the Great Place to Workrecognition for its company for 2024 for the second year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at FACE Amusement Group.In addition to providing exceptional entertainment options, the company’s core values of Faith, Attitude, Consistency and Excellence (FACE) drive its wide-reaching philanthropic efforts, including the unique Bear Hugs program. For every stuffed bear plush toy won in a FACE Amusement claw machine, the company donates another bear to a local charity. To date, FACE Amusement Group has donated nearly 20,000 stuffed bears to a variety of charities. FaceAmusement.comMedia ContactsKim Dettwiller Burton, kim@teamstrategies.netAndrew Bledsoe, Andrewb@faceamusement.com

