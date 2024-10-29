An Interview with Lakewood Kennels: Understanding Doberman Price Ranges and the Commitment to Quality in Breeding

Lakewood Dobermann Kennel European Doberman Puppy European Doberman Breeder

European Doberman breeder Rick Pezzino explains price differences, emphasizing health, titling, and expert care for quality, healthy, and well-rounded Dobermans

Choosing a Doberman is a commitment. We invest in health, socialization, and proven lineages to ensure our clients receive a reliable, strong, and well-prepared companion.” — Rick Pezzino

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the market for Dobermans grows, understanding the nuances behind price differences is increasingly important for prospective owners. Rick Pezzino from Lakewood Dobermann Kennal, an experienced breeder specializing in European Dobermans, explains the factors that contribute to price variations and highlights the commitment behind each of their dogs. The main distinctions, as Rick Pezzino explains, include the choice between American and European bloodlines, the importance of titling in dog sports, and rigorous health testing protocols.The Distinction Between American and European Dobermans"Many wonder why European Dobermans cost more," Pezzino explains. "The answer lies in genetics and purpose. European Dobermans are bred as working dogs, versatile in personal protection and dog sports, while American Dobermans are bred primarily for show, sometimes at the expense of workability. American Dobermans often carry mutations impacting health and temperament, making them less suited for specific roles. European Dobermans, with their emphasis on resilience, are often a better choice for companionship and protection.”Some attempt to save money by importing directly from Europe, but the reality is more complex. "A reputable European Doberman will cost at least 5,000 euros. Once you add importation fees, registration, and shipping, the total rises to seven to ten thousand dollars,” Pezzino explains. “You’re dealing with overseas breeders who may not speak English and may offer little support post-sale. This lack of assistance often leaves buyers without guidance.”The Value of Titling in Dog Sports“Our breeding program stands out because we only use dogs with proven temperaments and abilities,” explains Pezzino. "Titling isn’t about trophies but about bonding with your dog through challenges like scent work, agility, obedience, and protection work. These sports highlight our dogs’ temperament, intelligence, and trainability, building a stronger relationship between dog and owner. Titles show that we value balanced dogs—those that excel in character as well as physical ability.”The Essentiality of Health TestingPerhaps the most crucial differentiator is health testing. “Dobermans are prone to genetic disorders like DCM1, DCM2, von Willebrand Disease, and DM. Buying a Doberman whose parents haven’t been health-tested is risky,” says Pezzino. “For price-sensitive buyers, it’s crucial to understand that Dobermans require special care. Bargain hunting can lead to heartbreak when health issues arise, particularly DCM, which is devastating for owners. This is why we offer a four-year health guarantee on our puppies.”At Lakewood Dobermann Kennel, annual echocardiograms, Holter monitoring, and certifications through legitimate labs and organizations such as the OFA (Orthopedic Foundation for Animals) ensure the accuracy of health records. "Be cautious of breeders who only provide screenshots or unofficial health records—health tests should always be performed by qualified professionals,” advises Pezzino. “Our priority is to provide our clients with a Doberman that will enjoy a long, healthy life.”Encouraging Transparency and ResearchTransparency is a key value at Lakewood Dobermann Kennel. "We encourage potential buyers to research breeders, ask questions, and confirm that health tests, pedigrees, and records are readily available,” says Pezzino. "Scams are unfortunately common in this space, and a reputable breeder should be willing to provide documentation. Transparency helps keep everyone safe, allowing both breeders and buyers to make informed decisions."Commitment to Early Socialization and CareRick Pezzino believes that a dog’s journey begins long before they meet their new families. “Our puppies aren’t left to fend for themselves,” they emphasize. “We socialize every puppy, exposing them to different sights, sounds, and environments. They undergo temperament testing to prepare them for the real world. This hands-on approach reflects the level of care and attention that sets our Dobermans apart.”Professional Standards in Every Aspect"We don’t cut corners in our breeding program,” Pezzino says. Professional veterinarians oversee progesterone testing, artificial inseminations, and ear cropping. "While we’re knowledgeable, we rely on specialized expertise to ensure the best for our dogs. By working with professionals at every step, we prioritize the health and integrity of our Dobermans."Why Quality Matters in Choosing a Doberman"Choosing a Doberman is a serious commitment, and we aim to make that choice rewarding,” Pezzino says. "We invest extensively in health testing, socialization, and selecting proven lineages. This ensures our clients receive Dobermans of the highest quality—dogs with strength, reliability, and a foundation for a fulfilling life.”For further information or to inquire about available puppies, please contact:Rick Pezzino / Lakewood Dobermann KennelPhone: +1 (954) 947-7110Email: hello@lakewoodkennels.comWebsite: https://www.lakewoodkennels.com

