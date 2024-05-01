Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,833 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,413 in the last 365 days.

Lakewood Kennels Leads the Way in Breaking Stigma with New Generation of Healthy European Doberman Bloodlines in the USA

Lakewood Dobermann Kennel Logo

Lakewood Dobermann Kennel

Lakewood Dobermann Kennel Ad

Lakewood Dobermann Kennel

Health European Doberman Puppy

Health European Doberman Puppy

Lakewood Kennels showcases its latest European Doberman litter, pioneering a new breed standard and challenging misconceptions.

This litter is a testament to our breeding program, which emphasizes comprehensive health testing, workability, and balanced temperament and adheres to the highest ethical breeding practices.”
— Rick Pezzino
MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lakewood Kennels, a distinguished breeder of European Dobermans, is thrilled to announce the arrival of its latest litter, which showcases a lineage of multi-national champions and boasts superior genetics. Renowned for its commitment to health and excellence, Lakewood Dobermann Kennel continues to redefine standards in the breeding of Dobermans that are ideally suited for sport, protection, service, and family companionship.

"Our mission has always been to produce Dobermans that are aesthetically elite and conform to the highest breed standards and are also robust, well-tempered, and capable of excelling both as family members and protectors," said Rick Pezzino of Lakewood Kennels. "This litter is a testament to our philosophy and breeding program, which emphasizes comprehensive health testing and adheres to the highest ethical breeding practices."

Each puppy from Lakewood Kennels is backed by a three-year health guarantee, certifying freedom from genetic health issues. The kennel's breeding pairs are meticulously selected from 100% European bloodlines, renowned for their balanced temperaments, trainability, and longevity.

Prospective owners are encouraged to join the waiting list to secure the opportunity to welcome a new member into their homes. Lakewood Kennels remains dedicated to supporting owners throughout their journey, providing lifetime breeder support and fostering a community for all Lakewood Doberman owners.
For more information or to schedule a visit, please contact:

Lakewood Dobermann Kennel

Website: www.lakewoodkennels.com
Email: hello@lakewoodkennels.com
Phone: +1 (954) 947-7110

About Lakewood Kennels

Located in Miami, Florida, Lakewood Kennels specializes in the breeding of high-quality European Dobermans. With a focus on health, temperament, and adherence to FCI and AKC standards, Lakewood Kennels is dedicated to upholding the integrity of the Doberman breed. Each dog is a reflection of the kennel’s unwavering commitment to excellence, enhancing the kennel’s esteemed reputation.

Rick Pezzino
Lakewood Dobermann Kennel
+1 954-947-7110
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Lakewood Kennels Leads the Way in Breaking Stigma with New Generation of Healthy European Doberman Bloodlines in the USA

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Military Industry, Science, Sports, Fitness & Recreation ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more