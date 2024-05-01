Lakewood Kennels Leads the Way in Breaking Stigma with New Generation of Healthy European Doberman Bloodlines in the USA
Lakewood Kennels showcases its latest European Doberman litter, pioneering a new breed standard and challenging misconceptions.
This litter is a testament to our breeding program, which emphasizes comprehensive health testing, workability, and balanced temperament and adheres to the highest ethical breeding practices.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lakewood Kennels, a distinguished breeder of European Dobermans, is thrilled to announce the arrival of its latest litter, which showcases a lineage of multi-national champions and boasts superior genetics. Renowned for its commitment to health and excellence, Lakewood Dobermann Kennel continues to redefine standards in the breeding of Dobermans that are ideally suited for sport, protection, service, and family companionship.
— Rick Pezzino
"Our mission has always been to produce Dobermans that are aesthetically elite and conform to the highest breed standards and are also robust, well-tempered, and capable of excelling both as family members and protectors," said Rick Pezzino of Lakewood Kennels. "This litter is a testament to our philosophy and breeding program, which emphasizes comprehensive health testing and adheres to the highest ethical breeding practices."
Each puppy from Lakewood Kennels is backed by a three-year health guarantee, certifying freedom from genetic health issues. The kennel's breeding pairs are meticulously selected from 100% European bloodlines, renowned for their balanced temperaments, trainability, and longevity.
Prospective owners are encouraged to join the waiting list to secure the opportunity to welcome a new member into their homes. Lakewood Kennels remains dedicated to supporting owners throughout their journey, providing lifetime breeder support and fostering a community for all Lakewood Doberman owners.
For more information or to schedule a visit, please contact:
Lakewood Dobermann Kennel
Website: www.lakewoodkennels.com
Email: hello@lakewoodkennels.com
Phone: +1 (954) 947-7110
About Lakewood Kennels
Located in Miami, Florida, Lakewood Kennels specializes in the breeding of high-quality European Dobermans. With a focus on health, temperament, and adherence to FCI and AKC standards, Lakewood Kennels is dedicated to upholding the integrity of the Doberman breed. Each dog is a reflection of the kennel’s unwavering commitment to excellence, enhancing the kennel’s esteemed reputation.
Rick Pezzino
Lakewood Dobermann Kennel
+1 954-947-7110
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube