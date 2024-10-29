Submit Release
RE: St. Albans Barracks / Simple Assault

CASE#: 24A2007763

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Cody Bellinghiri

STATION: St. Albans                      

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

 

DATE/TIME: 10/27/2024 at approximately 0635 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1 Lakeview Dr, Swanton, VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

 

ACCUSED: Scott Taylor                                

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

CHARGES: Simple Assault

 

VICTIM: Corey Wood

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

 

On the above date and time The Vermont State Police received a report of an assault that occurred at 1 Lakeview Dr in the town of Swanton. Troopers responded to the area after the victim was transported by Missisquoi Valley Rescue to the Northwestern Medical Center for minor injuries. Investigation revealed that Scott Taylor (31) had committed the crime of Simple Assault. He was issued a citation to appear in the Franklin County Superior Court on November 26th, 2024 at 0830 hours to answer the charge of Simple Assault.

 

  

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/26/2024 at 0830 hours            

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

