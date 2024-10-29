RE: St. Albans Barracks / Simple Assault
Update: Victim information added in red below. Thank you.
V/R,
Lieutenant Mike Filipek
Station Commander, St. Albans
Vermont State Police
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
Phone: (802) 524-5993
Fax: (802) 527-1150
From: Bellinghiri, Cody via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Sunday, October 27, 2024 3:32 PM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: St. Albans Barracks / Simple Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2007763
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Cody Bellinghiri
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 10/27/2024 at approximately 0635 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 1 Lakeview Dr, Swanton, VT
VIOLATION: Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Scott Taylor
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT
CHARGES: Simple Assault
VICTIM: Corey Wood
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time The Vermont State Police received a report of an assault that occurred at 1 Lakeview Dr in the town of Swanton. Troopers responded to the area after the victim was transported by Missisquoi Valley Rescue to the Northwestern Medical Center for minor injuries. Investigation revealed that Scott Taylor (31) had committed the crime of Simple Assault. He was issued a citation to appear in the Franklin County Superior Court on November 26th, 2024 at 0830 hours to answer the charge of Simple Assault.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/26/2024 at 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
Trooper Cody Bellinghiri
Vermont State Police – St. Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05468
(802) 524-5993
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.