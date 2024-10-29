RE: St. Albans Barracks / Simple Assault

Update: Victim information added in red below. Thank you.

V/R,

Lieutenant Mike Filipek

Station Commander, St. Albans

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

Phone: (802) 524-5993

Fax: (802) 527-1150

Michael.filipek@vermont.gov

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2007763

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Cody Bellinghiri

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 10/27/2024 at approximately 0635 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1 Lakeview Dr, Swanton, VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

ACCUSED: Scott Taylor

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

CHARGES: Simple Assault

VICTIM: Corey Wood

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time The Vermont State Police received a report of an assault that occurred at 1 Lakeview Dr in the town of Swanton. Troopers responded to the area after the victim was transported by Missisquoi Valley Rescue to the Northwestern Medical Center for minor injuries. Investigation revealed that Scott Taylor (31) had committed the crime of Simple Assault. He was issued a citation to appear in the Franklin County Superior Court on November 26th, 2024 at 0830 hours to answer the charge of Simple Assault.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/26/2024 at 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

Trooper Cody Bellinghiri

Vermont State Police – St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05468

(802) 524-5993