MEC Tertuis Simmers opens the Witzenberg Road near Prince Alfred Hamlet, 30 Oct

On Wednesday, 30 October 2024, Western Cape Minister of Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers, will host the ribbon-cutting event of the opening of the Witzenberg Road, near Prince Alfred Hamlet.

Minister Simmers will be joined by a representative of the funder, Witzenberg Properties (Pty) Ltd, Pieter Graaff, and Witzenberg Executive Mayor, Trevor Abrahams.

Date: Wednesday, 30 October 2024

Time: 10h00 – 11h00

Location: Sarel Cilliers Street, Prince Alfred Hamlet (https://maps.app.goo.gl/roctPyU8NZyrB9io6)

There will be opportunities for photos and interviews. Any media wishing to attend are kindly asked to RSVP to Melchior.Botes@westerncape.gov.za.

Media queries:

Melt Botes

Spokesperson for Provincial Minister Tertuis Simmers

E-mail: Melchior.Botes@westerncape.gov.za

Cell: 082 431 0068