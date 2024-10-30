MEC Tertuis Simmers opens the Witzenberg Road near Prince Alfred Hamlet, 30 Oct
On Wednesday, 30 October 2024, Western Cape Minister of Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers, will host the ribbon-cutting event of the opening of the Witzenberg Road, near Prince Alfred Hamlet.
Minister Simmers will be joined by a representative of the funder, Witzenberg Properties (Pty) Ltd, Pieter Graaff, and Witzenberg Executive Mayor, Trevor Abrahams.
Date: Wednesday, 30 October 2024
Time: 10h00 – 11h00
Location: Sarel Cilliers Street, Prince Alfred Hamlet (https://maps.app.goo.gl/roctPyU8NZyrB9io6)
There will be opportunities for photos and interviews. Any media wishing to attend are kindly asked to RSVP to Melchior.Botes@westerncape.gov.za.
Media queries:
Melt Botes
Spokesperson for Provincial Minister Tertuis Simmers
E-mail: Melchior.Botes@westerncape.gov.za
Cell: 082 431 0068
