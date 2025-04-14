President Cyril Ramaphosa wishes Jewish Jewish community Chag Pesach Sameach
President Cyril Ramaphosa wishes South Africa’s Jewish community Chag Pesach Sameach for the celebration of Passover this weekend.
President Ramaphosa said: “I wish Jewish South Africans a happy and meaningful Passover, with the feast of seder uniting family and friends.
“This celebration is a widely respected tradition in our nation where we are blessed with a diversity of faith and culture that reflects our common humanity.
“Occasions such as these inspire us to keep striving for a country and a world free of division, intolerance, conflict and inequality.”
