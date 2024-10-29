Submit Release
Governor Abbott Appoints Gorman To Texas Ethics Commission

TEXAS, October 29 - October 29, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Sean Gorman to the Texas Ethics Commission for a term set to expire on November 19, 2027.
 
Sean Gorman of Houston is a partner at White & Case LLP. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the University of Houston Honors College Advisory Board. Gorman received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Houston and a Juris Doctor from the University of Houston Law Center.
 

