Vector Global Logistics Wins U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s 25th Annual Citizen Award

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vector Global Logistics, a premier B Corp CertifiedTM logistics company, is proud to announce that they have been named a winner for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s 25th Annual Citizen Awards. This prestigious program recognizes businesses across the country for their remarkable leadership in solving the world’s biggest challenges. Vector considers it a great honor to be recognized in the Best Corporate Steward—Small and Middle Market Business category for their efforts in Logistics With Purpose: Changing the World Through Supply Chain. The winners were revealed during the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Business Solves Conference on October 29, 2024, in Washington D.C.“We are thrilled to accept this award from such a prestigious organization,” says Vector Global Logistics Co-Founder and Managing Director Enrique Alvarez. “Not only that, but we are humbled to be in such good company among the other finalists and winners. It’s encouraging to see so many companies active in creating a better present and future.”Brian Oxley, Vector Global Logistics Co-Founder and Managing Director, continues, “Our team works hard daily to ensure that our client’s cargo reaches its destination as well as further our mission to leverage logistics for a positive impact. This recognition is a wonderful way to thank them for their incredible efforts.”“The Logistics With Purposeinitiative is a powerful example of how business can be a force for good,” said Marc DeCourcey, senior vice president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. “The company’s efforts to integrate philanthropy into its operations and support humanitarian efforts are driving meaningful change and helping communities in need around the world.”The Citizen Awards highlights the most innovative and impactive initiatives that leverage a company’s talent, resources, and expertise to improve communities. Vector’s Logistics With Purpose: Changing the World Through Supply Chain submission covered three of the company's charitable efforts. First, for every shipment they move, a donation is given to those in need. Second, Leveraging Logistics for Ukraine represents their initiative to bring awareness and aid to the people of Ukraine. Third, they have an unlimited volunteering policy that employees can take advantage of, with a combination of company-led activities as well as employee-led activities.To learn more about Vector Global Logistics, please visit www.vectorgl.com About the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation:The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation harnesses the power of business to create solutions for the good of America and the world. They anticipate, develop, and deploy solutions to challenges facing communities—today and tomorrow. To learn more about the Citizen Awards, visit uschamberfoundation.org/citizens-awards About Vector Global LogisticsA Certified B CorporationTM, Vector Global Logistics provides world-class logistics services to make their partners and clients more successful while bettering the lives of everyone they come in contact with and creating a positive social impact. International and domestic shipping is provided through four key services: project logistics, non-profit expertise, complex regions, and expedited shipping. For more information, please visit www.vectorgl.com

