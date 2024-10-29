Dia de Los Muertos festivities and prohibited agriculture products
EL PASO, Texas – Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is an annual multi-cultural two-day celebration that begins on November 1. The traditional celebration gathers families and friends to honor those who have passed. Gravesites are tended to, and altars or shrines are constructed and decorated with candles, food, drinks, candies, and flowers, known as ofrendas (offerings), to remember those who have passed away.
In the upcoming days, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agriculture specialists will be ready to conduct inspections of agriculture products coming in through the ports of entry. Inspections will see an increase of the popular marigold cut flower known as Cempasuchil being brought in from Mexico. Cempasuchil are allowed as cut flower “rama” but must not have any roots or soil attached.
Some of the prohibited cut flowers include all chrysanthemums (crisantemo), choisya, murraya, and juniper. Popular seasonal fresh produce such as pomegranates, guavas, mango, quince, apples, potatoes, sweet potatoes, and yams are not allowed entry into the U.S. for personal use. Additional prohibited items include all products containing pork, raw poultry and eggs. CBP agricultural specialists diligently conduct examinations every day preventing plants pests and disease from invading U.S. agriculture and natural resources.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection is reminding the traveling public to declare all plants, flowers, groceries, prepared foods, medication, alcoholic beverages, and spirits. Undeclared prohibited item may result in a penalty.
Individuals who are considering purchasing floral arrangements or cut flowers in Mexico for transport to the U.S. should advise their florist so prohibited plant cut flowers will not be used in the arrangement. More import and travel information on this matter can be found online or at the CBP “Know Before You Go” website.
