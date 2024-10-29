Brownsville CBP officers apprehend man wanted on felony child rape warrant

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Brownsville Port of Entry encountered a man wanted in the Washington state area on an outstanding felony warrant for a sex-related offense against a child.

“Our frontline CBP officers maintained their vigilance, conducted their examinations and uncovered an outstanding warrant for an alleged sex crime against a child in Washington state,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry. “Apprehensions of persons wanted for heinous offenses like these illustrate and exemplify CBP’s commitment to its border security mission and to keeping our communities safe.”

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On Monday, Oct. 28, CBP officers at B&M International Bridge referred Ezequiel Solano Orduño, 36, a Mexican citizen, for secondary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases verified his identity and discovered that he was the subject of an outstanding felony arrest warrant for rape of a child issued by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Pasco, Wash. Solano Orduño was placed in custody in Cameron County pending final adjudication of the warrant.

The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

